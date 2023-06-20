Global Healthcare Education Market Report 2023: Rapid Growth in Online Education Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Education Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global healthcare education market grew from $88.96 billion in 2022 to $99.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The healthcare education market is expected to grow to $150.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Major players in the healthcare education market are SAP SE, Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, HealthcareSource, HealthStream Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Richmond Academy of Medicine Inc., Gundersen Health System, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Olympus Corporation, PeopleFluent.

The healthcare education market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as emergency action training, first aid training, and physical and mental health training. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Health education refers to a strategy for implementing health promotion and disease prevention programs. Healthcare education enables patients to learn and monitor their health conditions, improving patient care.



North America was the largest region in the healthcare education market in 2022. The regions covered in the healthcare education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main healthcare education providers are universities and academic centers, continuing medical education providers, OEMs or pharmaceutical companies, learning management systems providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation. The universities and academic centers are used to provide healthcare education to students and medical staff to improve their knowledge and expertise in health awareness and improve patient care. Universities and academic centers refer to a place that provides medical education on-premises and online.

The various delivery modes include classroom-based courses and e-learning solutions. The types of healthcare education applications include academic education, cardiology, neurology, radiology, internal medicine, pediatrics, and others. Academic education refers to services used to provide medical education to students in universities, institutions, and colleges. Academic education is a process of delivering education to students and improving skills and knowledge in a particular field. The various end-users are students, physicians, and non-physicians.



Rapid growth in online education is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare education market going forward. Online education refers to an internet-based delivery of education in which classes are conducted on laptops and smartphones. Online education allows people in remote areas to access high-quality medical education. For instance, according to World Economic Forum (WEF), a Switzerland-based non-governmental and lobbying organization, 71 million students and other learners were registered for Coursera's online courses in 2020, which increased to 92 million in 2021. There was an increase of 21 million registrations in one year. Therefore, rapid growth in online education is driving the growth of the health care education market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in healthcare education and are gaining popularity in the healthcare education market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as the use of virtual reality to deliver quality education in the field of healthcare.

The countries covered in the healthcare education market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $99.89 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $150.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

1. Executive Summary



2. Healthcare Education Market Characteristics



3. Healthcare Education Market Trends And Strategies



4. Healthcare Education Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Healthcare Education Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Healthcare Education Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Healthcare Education Market



5. Healthcare Education Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Healthcare Education Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Healthcare Education Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Healthcare Education Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Healthcare Education Market, Segmentation By Provider, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Universities And Academic Centers

Continuing Medical Education Providers

OEMs or Pharmaceutical Companies

Learning Management Systems Providers

Educational Platforms

Medical Simulation

6.2. Global Healthcare Education Market, Segmentation By Delivery Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clasroom Based Courses

E-Learning Solutions

6.3. Global Healthcare Education Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Academic Education

Cardiology

Neurology

Radiology

Internal Medicine

Pediatrics

Other Applications

6.4. Global Healthcare Education Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Students

Physicians

Non-Physicians

7. Healthcare Education Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Healthcare Education Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Healthcare Education Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

