Global Tourniquet Systems Market to 2028: Rising Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries Bolsters Growth

The Global Tourniquet Systems Market is estimated to be USD 685.32 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1002.31 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%.



Tourniquet systems are devices that are to use surgical procedures to achieve and maintain a bloodless field in the upper and lower extremities. Tourniquet systems have a wide range of applications owing to their advantages that are helpful in various emergencies and life-threatening limb hemorrhages with multiple bleeding points, reconstructive procedures, and cosmetic, and orthopedic surgeries.



The increasing number of trauma and accident cases is one of the key drivers. Trauma and accidents result in significant bleeding, and tourniquets are essential in controlling and halting bleeding in such cases. The increasing number of traumatic injuries and accidents around the world necessitates the use of tourniquet systems to provide immediate and effective hemorrhage control.

Because of technological improvements in this industry, the tourniquet systems market offers potential. Integration of electronic sensors, pneumatic designs, and automated pressure control mechanisms improve tourniquet system accuracy, safety, and convenience of use. These technology developments improve overall performance and patient experience, hence creating the opportunity for market growth.



The potential transfer of infectious diseases connected with the increased usage of reusable cuffs is one of the market limitations for tourniquet devices. If not properly sterilized, reusable cuffs constitute a source of infection transmission. To reduce the danger of infection transmission, strict sterilization techniques and the development of disposable or single-use cuff solutions are required.



The shortage of competent experts is a serious barrier in the tourniquet systems market. To provide optimal outcomes and minimize potential consequences, tourniquet systems must be applied and used correctly. Proper training and competence are necessary. The scarcity of competent individuals, such as healthcare practitioners and emergency responders, can restrict the proper use of tourniquet systems, stifling market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $685.32 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1002.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Geriatric Population

Increasing Number of Trauma and Accident Cases

Rising Number of Joint Replacement Surgeries

Restraints

Transmission of Infectious Diseases Associated with Increasing Use of Reusable Cuffs

Opportunities

Growing Technological Advancements in Tourniquet Systems

Increasing Prevalence of Degenerative Bone Disorders & Musculoskeletal Disease

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

The Global Tourniquet Systems Market is segmented based on Component, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Tourniquet Instruments, Tourniquet Cuffs, and Tourniquet Accessories.

Tourniquet cuffs hold the largest share of the market Because of their rising applications in orthopedics, trauma, and emergencies. Tourniquet cuffs are also available in a variety of sizes, allowing them to be employed in a variety of orthopedic operations.

By Application, the market is classified into Upper Limb and Lower Limb.

The lower limb accounted for a major market share. The rising prevalence of orthopedic operations is expected to boost product demand. According to NCBI, over 2.6 million people worldwide will get knee replacement surgery in 2021. This incidence rate is expected to rise because of factors such as an aging population, degenerative bone disease, and an increase in trauma cases, among others.

By End-User, the market is classified into Hospitals, Surgical Care Centers, and Non-institutional Use.

The hospital segment accounted for more revenue share. Tourniquet systems are widely utilized as an important technique in the therapy of life-threatening external hemorrhage caused by lower limb injuries.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Americas dominated the tourniquet industry with the largest revenue share. This region's supremacy is mostly due to variables such as a well-established healthcare infrastructure, a huge target population, and a high acceptance rate of technologically advanced solutions. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, about 28-35% of people aged 65 and over fall each year increasing to 32-42% for those over 70 years of age resulting in higher demand for the tourniquet systems fueling the market in the region.

