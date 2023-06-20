Invert Sugar Market Size to Hit USD 3,136.20 Million by 2030 | With 4.43% of CAGR

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global invert sugar market size was valued at USD 2,233.02 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 2,315.81 million in 2023, the market is projected to reach USD 3,136.20 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

Invert sugar is a type of liquid sweetener which is made from granulated table sugar and water. Also known as sugar syrup, the product is extensively used to make a wide variety of frozen desserts, confectionaries, bakery items. Inverted sugar products are gaining significant popularity in the food & beverage sector as they have lucrative characteristics, such as better texture, extra sweetness, and many others. These factors are expected to accelerate the invert sugar market growth.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Invert Sugar Market Report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

AP Multi Products Pvt. Ltd (India)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Eurosweet GmbH (Germany)

Galam (Israel)

International Molasses Corporation (U.S.)

Nordzucker AG (Germany)

Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited (U.K.)

Sudzucker AG (Germany)

Tereos (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.43% 2030 Value Projection USD 3,136.20 Million Invert Sugar Market Size in 2022 USD 2,233.02 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 193 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Invert Sugar Market Growth Drivers Growing Consumption of Processed Foods & Beverages to Accelerate Market Growth



COVID-19 Impact:

Lack of Raw Materials Restrained Market Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic

The sugarcane industry suffered severe losses during the COVID-19 pandemic as there was an abrupt decline in the availability of and access to adequate raw materials and labor. Sugar mills across the world were faced with several challenges as the demand for sugar slumped in domestic and international markets. These factors strained the sales of invert sugar during this period.

Segments:

Widespread Use of Fully Inverted Sugar to Boost Its Demand Among Different End-users

Based on type, the market is segmented into fully inverted sugar and partially inverted sugar. The fully inverted sugar segment is anticipated to hold the largest invert sugar market share during the forecast period as this type of sugar is not only used in foods & beverages but also cosmetics and medicines.

Growing Demand for Baked Goods to Boost Inverted Sugar Consumption in Food & Beverage Sector

In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care. The food & beverages segment may capture the dominant market share in the future as inverted sugar is being increasingly used to make bakery products due to its beneficial properties such as moisture retention and improvement in texture.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Consumption of Processed Foods & Beverages to Accelerate Market Growth

Sugar is one of the key ingredients in a wide range of foods and drinks as it enhances their texture, aroma, and flavor. Invert sugar is said to be 20-25% sweeter than sucrose, which makes it economical. This type of sugar is known to provide instant energy and enhance the taste of various drinks, further boosting its consumption and accelerating the market growth.

However, serious health issues connected to the high consumption of sugar can slump the product demand and impede the market progress.

Report Coverage:

The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights into the latest trends in the global market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market share, size, and growth rate for all possible segments in the industry. The report also delivers valuable insights such as the market’s competitive landscape, an overview of related markets, key industry developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, and regulatory scenario in leading countries.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Market Position Owing to Strong Presence of Sugar Manufacturing Countries

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate this market as countries, such as Indonesia and China, are some of the world’s largest sugar producers. India is also expected to maintain its sustained growth in the candy and pharma sectors, thereby boosting the demand for inverted sugar products.

Europe is also anticipated to capture a major market share as the region is considered one of the top exporters and leading producers of inverted sugar syrups due to the vast presence of several international companies.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies to Focus on Developing New Products to Maintain their Top Positions

The global invert sugar market has a notable presence of leading companies that have held a major market share as they have a large customer base, vast distribution networks, and strong brand loyalty. Leading firms, such as Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited, and Nordzucker AG are trying to develop novel products to expand their global presence and increase their product ranges.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of Global Sugar Market Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Analysis Qualitative Analysis on Different Production Methods Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Qualitative Analysis (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Invert Sugar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Fully Inverted Sugar Partially Inverted Sugar By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Dairy Beverages Others Pharmaceuticals Personal Care By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



To Be Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

November 2021 – Galam increased its product portfolio in Spain to include organic liquid sweeteners. This expansion helped the company increase its market presence.

