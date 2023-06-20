Kairomones Market to Reach USD 1,785.06 Million by 2030 | with a CAGR 13.99%

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kairomones market size was USD 633.65 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 713.88 million in 2023 to USD 1,785.06 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.99% during the forecast period. The market expansion is propelled by the escalating product adoption in the agriculture sector and growing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) popularity across the globe.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Kairomones Market, 2023-2030”.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

International Pheromone Systems (U.K.)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Novagrica Hellas S.A. (Greece)

Russell IPM (U.K.)

SANIDAD AGRICOLA ECONEX, LTD. (Spain)

SEDQ Healthy Crops (Spain)

Suterra LLC (U.S.)

Synergy Semiochemicals Corporation (U.S.)

Trécé Inc. (U.S.)

Harmony Ecotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 13.99% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,785.06 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 713.88 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 175 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Mode of Application

By Crop Type

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Kairomones Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Sustainable Crop Protection Solutions to Drive Market Growth Surging Adoption of Integrated Pest Management Practices to Propel the Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Growth Affected on Account of Delays in Transportation and Production

The coronavirus pandemic had a moderate impact on the agricultural industry. The period recorded disruptions in travel and supply chain, adversely impacting industry expansion to some extent. Furthermore, shortage in workers and raw materials further affected industry expansion. However, the period also recorded the increasing efforts of various companies for the expansion of business operations.

Segmentation:

Dispensers Segment to Record Appreciable Demand Driven by Easy Usage

On the basis of mode of application, the market for kairomones is segmented into traps and dispensers. The dispensers segment is estimated to register significant share over the study period. The rise is attributed to the rising dispenser demand in biological pest control.

Orchard Crops Segment to Register Significant Market Share Impelled by High Susceptibility to Pests

Based on crop type, the market is subdivided into field crops, vegetables, orchard crops, and other crops. The orchard crops segment is anticipated to depict considerable expansion throughout the projected period. The surge is due to the high susceptibility of these crops to insects and pests.

By geography, the market for kairomones is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a substantial coverage of the major trends propelling the global business scenario over the forecast period. It also gives an account of the vital factors boosting the industry landscape throughout the estimated period. Additional aspects include merger agreements, acquisitions, and other initiatives undertaken by leading companies for strengthening their market positions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise Impelled by Growing Sustainable Crop Protection Demand

The kairomones market growth is being propelled by the soaring awareness regarding the detrimental effects of pesticides and the adoption of alternative techniques of crop protection.

However, the market expansion could be affected by the high cost associated with the product and lack of product awareness.

Regional Insights:

North America to Gain Traction Driven by the Adoption of Holistic Pest Management Practices

The North America kairomones market share is being propelled by a shift in the adoption of holistic pest management. Current policies in the region are being guided by high input costs, resistance management, food safety and security, and environmental conservation.

The Europe market is anticipated to depict lucrative growth over the forecast period. The surge is due to the escalating awareness associated with high-yield crops.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to expand at a considerable pace over the analysis period. The rise is on account of soaring demand for safe and high-quality food.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Ink Collaborative Deals to Expand Product Reach

Leading industry participants are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for the consolidation of their business positions. These include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the rollout of new solutions. Additional steps comprise increasing participation in trade conferences and an upsurge in research activities.

Key Industry Development:

March 2021 – Bayer AG rolled out Vynyty Citrus, the company’s latest pheromone-based and biological crop protection product. The solution acts as an innovative device, helping control pests on citrus farms.

