Global Healthcare API Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of API Integrated Electronic Health Records Fuels the Sector

The Global Healthcare API Market is forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected value of USD 346.31 Million in 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.86%, to reach a staggering USD 669.77 Million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Healthcare API Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Healthcare API Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare API Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare API Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare API Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare API Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare API Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare API Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare API Market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $346.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $669.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of API integrated electronic health records

Increasing investment from companies to develop a standard API

Growing demand for telemedicine and digital health solutions globally

Restraints

Complexities of software operation

Opportunities

Ongoing government initiatives to shift from conventional method to technologically advanced and IT-enabled solutions

Emerging number of services such as wearable medical devices and remote patient monitoring

Challenges

Issues pertinent to loss of data and security breach

Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Apple, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation by Oracle Corporation

Change Healthcare

eClinicalWorks, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Lyniate Group

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Wipro, Ltd.

