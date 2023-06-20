Customer Data Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 9.92 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4%

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global customer data platform market size was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2023 to USD 9.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

Leading companies are expected to further their investments in such services following the trend for personalization. Moreover, customers demand real-time services, prompting companies to further their strategies. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, Global Customer Data Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development

February 2022 – Bounteous entered a collaboration with Acquia to roll out Customer Data Platform QuickStart Packages. The solution was launched to offer a cross-channel experience to customers.

Key Takeaways

Customer data platform market size in North America was USD 1.08 Billion in 2022

Retail & E-Commerce Segment to Record Considerable Upsurge Impelled by Rising Adoption of Marketing Automation Tools

Customer Data Platform Solutions Become Trendier Amidst the Pandemic

Platform Segment to Lead Driven by Growing Customer Satisfaction Demand





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global customer data platform market are Salesforce.com, Inc., Exponea s.r.o. (Slovakia), Segment.io, Inc., Optimove Inc., Oracle Inc., Leadspace, Inc., Ignitionone.com, Kabbage Inc. (Radius Intelligence) (Georgia), Tealium Inc., CaliberMind”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.92 Billion Base Year 2022 Customer Data Platform Market Size in 2022 USD 1.75 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Expanding Penetration of Personalization & Demand from the BFSI Sector to Bolster Business Outlook

Industry players expect the demand for real-time engagement to usher the personalization trend globally. Millennials and gen Z population may seek customized and personalized data solutions and services. Besides, stakeholders are likely to inject funds into the customer data platform market share, owing to strong demand from the BFSI sector. The COVID-19 pandemic is a testimony that online client services witnessed a dramatic surge across emerging and advanced economies. Banks and financial institutions are likely to increase their investments in data platform solutions.

Meanwhile, escalating privacy concerns could dent the industry outlook during the forecast period.





Segmentation:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Type

Access

Analytics

Campaigns

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Others (Government and Education)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America to Further Investments in Data Platform with Rising Demand from End-Users

The U.S. and Canada are expected to witness an influx of funds into data platform analytics and access solutions during the assessment period. The presence of leading companies will solidify the position of the North America market. Prominently, the growing footfall of retailers, healthcare, and BFSI sectors will bode well for the business outlook.

Industry participants expect the Europe customer data platform market growth to witness notable traction due to the presence of leading vendors across the U.K., France, and Germany. Moreover, the implementation of GDPR has accentuated regional growth. Stakeholders expect cloud and on-premise deployment models to gain traction in the ensuing period.

The Asia Pacific industry forecast will be strong following the burgeoning internet penetration across China, India, and Australia. Furthermore, BSFI, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors have shown profound traction for customer data platform services, boding well for the business outlook. Stakeholders expect data analytics, Big Data, and digitization to encourage investments across the region.





Quick Buy - Customer Data Platform Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders to Invest in Partnerships to Tap Markets

Major players are poised to infuse funds into product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Prevailing trends suggest that leading companies are slated to focus on geographical expansion during the forecast period.





FAQs

How big is the customer data platform market?

The customer data platform market size was USD 1.75 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2030.

How fast is the customer data platform market growing?

The customer data platform market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





