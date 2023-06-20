Release Coating Market to Worth USD 455.4 Million by 2030 | Exhibiting a 6.4% CAGR

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global release coating market size was valued at USD 287.0 million in 2022, and it will grow from USD 295.0 million in 2023 to USD 455.4 million by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The release coating is generally manufactured using non-silicone and silicone as they provide a clean and smooth release of the backing sheet. The superior properties of these release coating materials have high demand from end-use industries and are expected to increase during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Release Coating Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Release Coating Market Report:

Dow (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Momentive (U.S.)

HITAC ADHESIVES & COATINGS (U.S.)

Mayzo, Inc. (U.S.)

Elkem (Norway)

Rayven, Inc. (U.S.)

Synthomer PLC (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 455.4 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 287.0 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Global Release Coating Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Segments:

Adhesive Compatibility of Silicone to Drive Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into silicone and non-silicone. Due to the high compatibility properties of silicone with several adhesive technologies, it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Solventless Segment to Register a Significant Growth Rate Due to its Chemical Properties

Based on formulation, the market is segmented into solvent-based, solventless, emulsion, and others. The solvent-based segment had significant growth owing to the demand from industrial and graphic film applications.

Several Functions of Labels to Aid Growth

By application, the market is segmented into labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, food bakery, graphic films, and others. High demand for labels from the packaging industry as they provide pricing of the product, information, and tracing options which assist in shipment.

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments. List of major industry players. Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.



COVID-19 Impact:

Lockdown Restriction Reduced Demand from End-Use Industries Hindering Market Growth

Imposed laws during COVID-19 resulted in a decline in the market as manufacturing units were shut down. Moreover, fluctuating crude oil prices, and crude oil by-products consisting of methanol and silicone metal that are consumed regularly in coating manufacturing affected the market.

Drivers & Restraints:

Preference for Silicone Labels Drives Market Expansion

Packaging industries’ high demand for silicone labels is expected to increase the release coating market share. These labels are preferred by companies due to its ability to disclose vital information about the product such as product information, pricing, and other details. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices affect coating production, which may stifle the release coating market growth.

Regional Insights



High Population of Asia Pacific Bolsters Region’s Growth

Asia Pacific dominates the market. It was valued at USD 112.9 million in 2022. China holds the largest share of the region. Busy lifestyles, high populations, and changing food consumption behavior result in growing demand from the packaging and food industries which further contribute to the region’s growth. The growing e-commerce industry drives the market in North America. The usage of labels and removable tapes is tremendous in the e-commerce industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Rely on Strong Distribution Networks to Expand Growth

Wacker Chemie AG, Dow, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Evonik Industries, are some of the key players in the market. Leading companies have robust distribution networks, several product offerings, and a strong presence. Dow is a major company and has a strong presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and the Americas.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Release Coating Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

November 2021 - Elkem has announced the finalization of the new manufacturing unit to produce high-quality organo-functional silicones for different end-use applications such as personal care and release coatings. The purpose of the acquisition is to support its growth strategy.

