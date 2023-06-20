Global Tow Prepreg Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $562.27 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.04%

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tow Prepreg Market 2023-2028 by Resin, Fiber, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tow Prepreg Market is estimated to be USD 279.06 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 562.27 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.04%.



Tow prepreg refers to a type of composite material used in manufacturing processes, particularly in industries like aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment. It is a combination of reinforcing fibers, typically carbon or glass, and a matrix material, usually a thermosetting resin. The term 'tow' refers to a bundle of continuous, parallel fibers, which are typically impregnated with the resin matrix. The fibers are aligned in a specific direction, usually in a unidirectional (UD) arrangement, to provide strength and stiffness along that axis. The resin matrix holds the fibers together and transfers the load between them.



The Tow prepregs find applications in the oil and gas industry due to their high strength and resistance to corrosion. As the demand for energy resources continues to rise, the need for tow prepregs in applications like pipelines, offshore structures, and tanks increases.



However, the Tow prepregs involve complex manufacturing processes and require specialized equipment and facilities. This leads to higher processing and manufacturing costs, which has a deterrent for potential buyers and limits market growth.



The aerospace industry requires lightweight, high-performance materials for aircraft manufacturing. Tow prepregs offer excellent mechanical properties, weight reduction, and fuel efficiency. As the aerospace industry continues to expand, the demand for tow prepregs is expected to rise.



Further, the high processing and manufacturing costs associated with tow prepregs present a challenge for market growth. Developing low-cost manufacturing technologies without compromising the material's quality and performance is a significant challenge faced by industry players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Tow Prepregs form the Oil & Gas Industry

Advantages over the Wet-Winding Process

Growing Automotive & Transportation Industry

Restraints

High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

Significant Investments in Research & Development

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economics

Penetration of Tow Prepregs in New Application

Rising Demand for Tow Prepregs in the Growing Aerospace Industry

Challenges

Developing Low-Cost Technologies

Market Segmentation



The Global Tow Prepreg Market is segmented based on Resin, Fiber, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Resin, the market is classified into Epoxy and Phenolic. Epoxy segment has the largest market share. Epoxy resins are widely used in tow prepregs due to their excellent mechanical properties, high adhesion strength, and chemical resistance. Epoxy-based tow prepregs find extensive applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and sports equipment. They offer superior strength-to-weight ratio and durability, making them the preferred choice for demanding applications.

By Fiber, the market is classified into Carbon and Glass. Carbon has the significant growth in the market. As the Carbon fibers provide exceptional strength, stiffness, and lightweight characteristics, making them highly desirable for various high-performance applications. Carbon fiber-based tow prepregs are extensively used in industries like aerospace, automotive, marine, and sporting goods, where weight reduction and superior mechanical properties are crucial.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas has the largest market share. This is primarily driven by the strong presence of aerospace and defense industries and the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in these sectors.

