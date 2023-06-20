Antifog Additives Market to Worth USD 514.2 Million by 2030 | With a CAGR of 4.8%

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antifog additives market size was valued at USD 358.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 370.0 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 514.2 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The rapid rate of urbanization has propelled the need for such additives as the demand for consumer goods rises. A rise in the demand for packed food is expected to drive the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Antifog Additives Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antifog-additives-market-107642

List of Key Players Profiled in the Antifog Additives Report

Croda International Plc (U.K.)



Avient (U.S.)



LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (U.S.)



SABO S.p.A. (Italy)



Emery Oleochemicals (U.S.)



Corbion (Netherlands)



Evonik Industries AG (Germany)



Polyvel Inc. (U.S.)



Primex Plastics Corporation (U.S.)



Palsgaard (Denmark)

Competitive Landscape

Croda International Plc Leads the Competitive Landscape with its Geographical Presence

Key players of antifog additives are Croda International Plc, Avient, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABO S.p.A., Emery Oleochemicals, Corbion, Evonik Industries AG, Polyvel Inc., Primex Plastics Corporation, and Palsgaard. These players have been offering new antifog additives to strengthen their market position. Croda International Plc leads the competitive landscape of the market with its presence in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Industry Development

October 2022- Emery Oleochemicals partnered with Sukano for the development and launch of the PET antifogging compound made from natural oils and fat.

Segments

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Led Due to High Demand for Fog-free Food Packaging and Agricultural Films

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into glycerol esters, polyglycerol esters, sorbitan esters of fatty acids, ethoxylated sorbitan esters, polyoxyethylene esters, and others. The ethoxylated sorbitan esters segment held the majority part in 2022 due to high demand for fog-free food packaging and agricultural films.

Food Packaging Films to Lead Due to Increasing Demand for Packed Food

Based on application, the market is segmented into food packaging films and agricultural films. Food packaging films segment is set to dominate the market due to increasing demand for packed food and the growing e-commerce industry. Rapid growth in these industries boosted the demand for packaging materials. The agricultural films segment growth is attributed to high demand for packed fresh vegetables, fruits, pulses, and other agricultural products.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antifog-additives-market-107642

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for Fog-free Polymer Films in the Food Industry to Drive Market Trajectory

Increasing demand for fog-free polymer films in the food industry is expected to drive the antifog additives market growth. They are widely used in the production of food packaging and agricultural films. They are used to decrease the lower surface tension allowing thin layer of hot or cold fog on the film surface. The demand for packed food is increasing rapidly owing to the busy lifestyle and changes in consumer behavior regarding food consumption.

However, government rules and regulations for plastic films production and consumption are anticipated to hinder market development.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Led the Market in 2022 due to the High Consumption of Packaged Foods

Asia Pacific dominated the antifog additives market share in 2022 due to demand for packaged foods and high consumption for the same. China and India are the leading producers of the agricultural products, which is further propelling the market growth. The region reached the valuation of USD 137.4 million in 2022.

The North America market is also expected to have prominent growth due to increased demand for packaged food owing to modern and busy lifestyle.

The Europe market is anticipated to have a moderate growth as consumers are becoming more and more aware and have started buying food products from e-commerce websites.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/antifog-additives-market-107642

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic Created Imposed Restrictions on Logistics, Public Transport, Manufacturing Activities, and Business Operations

The pandemic affected various countries such as India, China, and the U.S. as many restrictions were imposed on logistics, public transport, manufacturing activities, and business operations that interrupted the supply chains. However, the demand for packed food increased at the time of the pandemic, leading to high packaging material consumption. Additionally, there was in increase in agricultural activities to meet consumer demand, further boosting product consumption.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Antifog Additives Industry Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Antifog Additives Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2022 & 2030-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value, and Volume) Glycerol Esters Polyglycerol Esters Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Polyoxyethylene Esters Others By Application (Value, and Volume) Food Packaging Films Agricultural Films By Region (Value, and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antifog-additives-market-107642

Read Related Insights:

Paints and Coatings Additives Market to Reach USD 12,659.4 Million by 2027

Fuel Additives Market USD 12.87 Billion by 2029

Titanium Dioxide Market to Reach USD 24,092.5 Million by 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com