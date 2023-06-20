Global Label-Free Detection Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Label-Free Detection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Label-Free Detection estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Label-Free Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
- Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Advancing Healthcare Research: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors
- Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this Technology in Drug Discovery: Global Pharma R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
- Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market
- A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools: Global Market for Genomics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- A Review of Key Market Segments
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains in the Market
- The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins: Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies & Proteins Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific
- Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs: Global Contract Research Organization Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Geographic Region
- Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Label-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to Demonstrate Biosimilarity
- With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies: Global Biosimilars Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling Compliance Drives Interest in Label-Free Detection of Allergens in Food
- Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy: Global Food Safety Testing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis & Characterization
- Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight on Unmet Therapy Needs: Global Cancer New Incidence & Number of Deaths (In 0000s) by Type for the Year 2018
- Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue Opportunities for Label-Free Detection: Global Cancer Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term Growth in the Market
- Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market
