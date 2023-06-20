Global Label-Free Detection Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Label-Free Detection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Label-Free Detection estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Label-Free Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Attana AB

Corning Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Horiba Ltd.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Molecular Devices, LLC

AB SCIEX

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

TA Instruments

Merck KGaA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Growing Population, Rising Disease Burden, the Need for New Generation Drugs & Rising Pharma R&D, the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for Advancing Healthcare Research: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Robust Investments in Lifesciences Research to Develop Effective, Safe & Affordable Drugs Spurs Growth in the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors

Better Insights Offered by Label-Free Detection into Drug Binding Kinetics & Drug Residence Time Drives Demand for this Technology in Drug Discovery: Global Pharma R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Growing Interest in Genomics Research: A Major Win for the Market

A Strong Vision for the Future of Genomics Creates Robust Demand for Improved Repertoire of Research Tools: Global Market for Genomics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

A Review of Key Market Segments

Label-Free Detection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Production of Recombinant Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Gains in the Market

The Need to Address Unmet Medical Needs Creates New Opportunities in the Development of Therapeutic Proteins: Global Recombinant Therapeutic Antibodies & Proteins Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Pharmaceutical Contract Research Outsourcing to Drive Growth in Asia-Pacific

Rising Cost of Drug Safety Conformance Spurs Interest in Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance to CROs: Global Contract Research Organization Revenue (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 by Geographic Region

Growing Market for Biosimilars Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Label-Free Detection as an Analytical Tool to Demonstrate Biosimilarity

With the Biosimilars Opportunity Ballooning to a Tempting US$4.6 Billion, Growing Research in This Space Entails Greater Use of Label-Free Techniques for Kinetic Evaluation of Monoclonal Antibodies: Global Biosimilars Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Food Allergy & the Ensuing Labeling Compliance Drives Interest in Label-Free Detection of Allergens in Food

Growing Opportunity in Food Safety Testing Against the Backdrop of Rising Burden of Food Allergy: Global Food Safety Testing Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Strong Opportunity For Label Free Detection in Cancer Diagnosis & Characterization

Growing Global Burden of Cancer Throws the Spotlight on Unmet Therapy Needs: Global Cancer New Incidence & Number of Deaths (In 0000s) by Type for the Year 2018

Supported by the Epidemic Spread of Cancer, the Robustly Growing Cancer Diagnostics Market to Generate Revenue Opportunities for Label-Free Detection: Global Cancer Diagnostics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Innovations in Label-Free Detection, Crucial for Long-Term Growth in the Market

Emerging New Applications for Label-Free Optical Biosensors Amplifies Revenue Opportunities in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qz9ru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment