Global Marine Gensets Strategic Business Report 2023: Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the FPSO Industry

The global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Defense Vessels segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails Market Momentum

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

Global Marine Gensets Market under the COVID-19 Lens

Sales of Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Slump Impacting the Value Chain

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by Age Group: 2021

Competitive Scenario

Marine Gensets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Marine Gensets: Delivering Required Thrust to Marine Transportation

Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook

Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry Offers Strong Hope

Key Challenges Impacting Industry Growth

Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth

Global Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, and Other Vessel Types

Diesel Fuel Dominates Market

Global Marine Gensets Market by Fuel (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel, and Hybrid Fuel

Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

World Marine Gensets Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Marine Gensets Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Japan, and Canada

An Introduction to Marine Gensets

Primary Factors Influencing Selection of Prudent & Right Marine Generator

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Marine Gensets Market Sails Ahoy & Rides the Great Wave of Proliferating Demand

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Marine Gensets

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Marine Gensets for Merchant Ships

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2018 & 2022E

Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E

Naval Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval Ship Gensets: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market

New Orders for Cargo Vessels Market Worldwide: New Order Book by Vessel Type for 2021E

Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities

Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE Suppliers of Gensets: Global Number of Superyachts 100 FT or Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Select Popular Boat Generators

Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs

Offshore Exploration & Production Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the FPSO Industry

A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects Worldwide

Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market

Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Superyachts Cruise Ahead Swiftly with Advances in Marine Generator Technology

Hydroelectric Generators for Yachts Boast Smart Functions & Green Credentials

Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets

Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to Achieve Energy Savings

Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy Efficiency

Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review

Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator

Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on Designing of Efficient Gensets

Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected Starters

Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs

Advanced Electronic Control to Make Marine Diesel Gensets Competitive

Magnet Shaft Generator Technology

Variable Speed Generators for Commercial Ships

Enhancing Comfort and Safety on Recreational Boats

Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent for Diesel Gensets

Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review

Unique Challenges Encountered by Marine Gensets

