European Union and United Kingdom Medical Cannabis Products Labelling Regulatory Report 2023

This report seeks to outline the labeling and packaging requirements that cannabis-containing medicinal products need to comply with when their placing on the European market is authorized.

The European regulatory framework for medicinal products covers authorized cannabis-containing pharmaceutical products. The latter are subject to the general requirements applicable to medicinal products, meaning that the European Union does not have a specific framework for cannabis-derived medicinal products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Overview of the authorisation procedure

Common labelling requirements

Outer packaging

Immediate packaging

Package leaflet

Labelling requirements for medicinal products in the UK

Labelling guidelines for marketing authorization holders

