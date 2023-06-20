Machine Learning in Oil and Gas Industries, 2023 Market Intelligence Report Featuring BP, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Petronas, Rosneft, Saudi Aramco, Shell, & TotalEnergies

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning in Oil and Gas - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an overview of growth of machine learning technologies with special focus on adoption of machine learning in oil and gas industry

Machine learning is a rapidly growing field in the oil and gas industry and can potentially revolutionize how companies explore and produce oil and gas. It can be used to analyze seismic data, well logs, and other geologic data to identify potential oil and gas reservoirs.

Machine learning algorithms are also capable of analyzing production data and identifying patterns that can be used to improve well performance. This can lead to increased production rates and reduced downtime.

Besides, this analysis can also be used to identify potential hazards, thereby preventing any untoward incidents and boosting operational safety. Overall, machine learning has the potential to improve efficiency, increase production, and reduce costs in the oil and gas industry



Scope

It analyses the machine learning value chain in terms of hardware, software, and services, and identifies key players across the value chain

It evaluates the market growth trends, M&A activity, venture financing, patent, and hiring trends in the machine learning theme

The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by public as well as private machine learning technology vendors as well as adoption among oil and gas companies

It also highlights machine learning use cases by the oil and gas players

Evaluates the machine value chain and highlights major players in each segment

Impact analysis of machine learning on the oil and gas industry.

Review of some of the use cases highlighting the adoption of machine learning by the oil and gas players

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and their involvement in the machine learning theme

Identify and benchmark key public and private technology vendors shaping the machine learning market.

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry trends

Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry

Case studies

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Venture financing

Patent trends

Hiring trends

Timeline

Value Chain

Hardware

Software

Services

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Oil and gas companies

Sector Scorecard

Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard

Independent oil and gas sector scorecard

Glossary

BP

ExxonMobil

Gazprom

Petronas

Rosneft

Saudi Aramco

Shell

TotalEnergies

