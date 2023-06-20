Machine Learning in Oil and Gas Industries, 2023 Market Intelligence Report Featuring BP, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Petronas, Rosneft, Saudi Aramco, Shell, & TotalEnergies

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Learning in Oil and Gas - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents an overview of growth of machine learning technologies with special focus on adoption of machine learning in oil and gas industry
Machine learning is a rapidly growing field in the oil and gas industry and can potentially revolutionize how companies explore and produce oil and gas. It can be used to analyze seismic data, well logs, and other geologic data to identify potential oil and gas reservoirs.
Machine learning algorithms are also capable of analyzing production data and identifying patterns that can be used to improve well performance. This can lead to increased production rates and reduced downtime.
Besides, this analysis can also be used to identify potential hazards, thereby preventing any untoward incidents and boosting operational safety. Overall, machine learning has the potential to improve efficiency, increase production, and reduce costs in the oil and gas industry
Scope
- It analyses the machine learning value chain in terms of hardware, software, and services, and identifies key players across the value chain
- It evaluates the market growth trends, M&A activity, venture financing, patent, and hiring trends in the machine learning theme
- The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by public as well as private machine learning technology vendors as well as adoption among oil and gas companies
- It also highlights machine learning use cases by the oil and gas players
Reasons to Buy
- Evaluates the machine value chain and highlights major players in each segment
- Impact analysis of machine learning on the oil and gas industry.
- Review of some of the use cases highlighting the adoption of machine learning by the oil and gas players
- Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and their involvement in the machine learning theme
- Identify and benchmark key public and private technology vendors shaping the machine learning market.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Technology trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry trends
- Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry
- Case studies
- Industry Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Venture financing
- Patent trends
- Hiring trends
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Companies
- Public companies
- Private companies
- Oil and gas companies
- Sector Scorecard
- Integrated oil and gas sector scorecard
- Independent oil and gas sector scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BP
- ExxonMobil
- Gazprom
- Petronas
- Rosneft
- Saudi Aramco
- Shell
- TotalEnergies
