Global Autonomous Shuttle Market Report 2023 Featuring Beep, May Mobility, & Sensible 4 - Future Growth Potential is Being Driven by Competitive Intensity and Strategic Partnerships

This research service provides a broad view of the autonomous shuttle market. It analyzes recent developments and key challenges and offers the latest updates on market size, forecasts, and regional trends.

The study provides a detailed analysis of the autonomous shuttle markets in North America, Europe, and China and provides snapshots of the markets in the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea.

In the self-driving vehicle industry, autonomous shuttles are the closest to achieving commercialization, supported by technology maturity, a healthy vendor ecosystem, government aid, favorable regulations, and commercial viability.

The study analyzes the different business models in the autonomous shuttle market and offers case studies of key shuttle deployments to help dissect how an average shuttle system operates.

The study also focuses on the next generation of shuttles that are expected to be released into the market soon and provides an analysis of the most prominent autonomous shuttle pilot projects.

Profiles on key market leaders have been included as well. The study examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in the market for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Shuttle Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview of Autonomous Shuttle Growth and Business Models

Definition and Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Stakeholders

Stakeholder Development - Beep, Inc. Business Model Case Study

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Highlights

Companies to Watch

Key Pilot Projects

Growth Metrics

3. Market Overview

Deployment of Autonomous Shuttles

Forecast Analysis

Methodology - Revenue from Usage

Methodology - Revenue from Sales & Servicing

Key Assumptions

Fleet Size Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Regulatory Changes

Key Sector Updates

Design Evolution

Stages of Deployment

Market Potential

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

4. Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

North America - Fleet Size Forecast

North America - Revenue Forecast

North America - Unit Shipment Forecast

North America - Pestle Analysis

North America - Key Market Developments

Growth Metrics

China - Fleet Size Forecast

China - Revenue Forecast

China - Unit Shipment Forecast

China - Key Market Developments

Pestle Analysis

Growth Metrics

Europe - Fleet Size Forecast

Europe - Revenue Forecast

Europe - Unit Shipment Forecast

Key Market Developments

Roadmap of the Autonomous Shuttle Market in Europe

Pestle Analysis

South Korea - Regional Outlook

Japan - Regional Outlook

Middle East - Regional Outlook

5. Case Studies and Company Profiles

Case Study 1 - Beep, Inc.

Case Study 2 - May Mobility

Company Profile - Sensible 4

Company Profile - Beep, Inc.

Company Profile - May Mobility

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Digital Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Shuttle Leasing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Planning and After-sales Services

7. Next Steps

