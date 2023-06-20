Global Autonomous Shuttle Market Report 2023 Featuring Beep, May Mobility, & Sensible 4 - Future Growth Potential is Being Driven by Competitive Intensity and Strategic Partnerships

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Shuttle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides a broad view of the autonomous shuttle market. It analyzes recent developments and key challenges and offers the latest updates on market size, forecasts, and regional trends.
The study provides a detailed analysis of the autonomous shuttle markets in North America, Europe, and China and provides snapshots of the markets in the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea.
In the self-driving vehicle industry, autonomous shuttles are the closest to achieving commercialization, supported by technology maturity, a healthy vendor ecosystem, government aid, favorable regulations, and commercial viability.
The study analyzes the different business models in the autonomous shuttle market and offers case studies of key shuttle deployments to help dissect how an average shuttle system operates.
The study also focuses on the next generation of shuttles that are expected to be released into the market soon and provides an analysis of the most prominent autonomous shuttle pilot projects.
Profiles on key market leaders have been included as well. The study examines the factors driving and restraining growth in this space and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in the market for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Shuttle Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview of Autonomous Shuttle Growth and Business Models
- Definition and Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Stakeholders
- Stakeholder Development - Beep, Inc. Business Model Case Study
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Key Highlights
- Companies to Watch
- Key Pilot Projects
- Growth Metrics
3. Market Overview
- Deployment of Autonomous Shuttles
- Forecast Analysis
- Methodology - Revenue from Usage
- Methodology - Revenue from Sales & Servicing
- Key Assumptions
- Fleet Size Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Regulatory Changes
- Key Sector Updates
- Design Evolution
- Stages of Deployment
- Market Potential
- Future Outlook
- Competitive Environment
4. Regional Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- North America - Fleet Size Forecast
- North America - Revenue Forecast
- North America - Unit Shipment Forecast
- North America - Pestle Analysis
- North America - Key Market Developments
- Growth Metrics
- China - Fleet Size Forecast
- China - Revenue Forecast
- China - Unit Shipment Forecast
- China - Key Market Developments
- Pestle Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Europe - Fleet Size Forecast
- Europe - Revenue Forecast
- Europe - Unit Shipment Forecast
- Key Market Developments
- Roadmap of the Autonomous Shuttle Market in Europe
- Pestle Analysis
- South Korea - Regional Outlook
- Japan - Regional Outlook
- Middle East - Regional Outlook
5. Case Studies and Company Profiles
- Case Study 1 - Beep, Inc.
- Case Study 2 - May Mobility
- Company Profile - Sensible 4
- Company Profile - Beep, Inc.
- Company Profile - May Mobility
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Digital Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Shuttle Leasing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Planning and After-sales Services
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzkv0f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.