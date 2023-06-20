Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Technology & Rising Emphasis on Energy Conservation Drive Focus onto APCM

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inorganic segment is readjusted to a revised 20.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $501.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$501.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$812 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 18.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Pandemic Impacts Growth in Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market

An Introduction to Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)

Types of Advanced Phase Change Materials

Comparison of Characteristics of Bio-based PCM, Paraffin PCM and Salt Hydrate PCM

Key features of Various PCM Types

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inorganic Advanced PCMs Lead Global Market

Building & Construction: The Leading Application Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Technology & Rising Emphasis on Energy Conservation Drive Focus onto APCM

Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Opportunity for Advanced PCMs Market

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries

Building & Construction: A Major Application Market for Advanced Phase Change Materials

Composition, Melting temperature and Melting Heat of PCMs in Building Applications

How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change

Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds Fertile Environment for Advanced PCM Market

Growing Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions to Propel Demand for Advanced PCMs

Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the Foundation for Growth

Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards for Existing Buildings

Government Measures to Support Migration to Net Zero Energy Buildings

How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Transportation Of Temperature-Sensitive Goods Drives Demand for Advanced PCMs in Shipping & Transportation

Need for Cold Chain Logistics Propels Outlook for Advanced PCMs

Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics

Demand for Efficient Thermal Insulation Materials in HVAC and Refrigeration Applications Propels Growth

Global Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2024

Rising Significance of Advanced Phase Change Materials for Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat Technology Sustains Dominance

Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details of Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity

PCM Systems Poised for High Growth in Thermal Energy Storage Market

Need for Improved Energy Management and Resultant Importance of TES Systems to Drive Market Gains

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Fuel Demand for TES Solutions

Bio-Based PCMs Emerge for TES Applications

Expanding Applications of Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) in Textile Industry

Pandemic's Impact on Textile Industry Affects Market Prospects

Robust Growth in Smart Textiles Industry to Drive Demand for Advanced PCM

Advanced PCMs Find Growing Use of Electronics Equipment & Components

Benefits of Advanced PCMs for Electronic Devices

PCM Applications in Electronics Industry

PCMs Help in Thermal Management of Electronic Devices

Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Technological Developments in Advanced PCM Market to Boost Market Prospects

Bio-Based PCM Poised for High Growth

Microencapsulated PCM Regulate Temperature in Building & Construction, Textile Applications

Expanding Population and Urbanization Trend Boost Market Outlook

Major Challenges Facing Advanced PCMs Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)

Climator SWEDEN AB

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Cryopak Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co.KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

PCM Products Ltd.

Phase Change Solutions, Inc.

Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

PureTemp LLC

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Sasol Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nyashe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment