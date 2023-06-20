Reflex Advanced Materials Completes TDEM Helicopter Survey on Ruby Graphite Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the successful completion of a TDEM and magnetic helicopter survey on its Ruby Graphite property (the, “Project”) located in Montana, USA. The TDEM survey has been completed via helicopter by Prospectair, who is an industry leader in technological innovation for airborne geophysical survey mapping, interpretation and analysis. The survey was conducted to identify potential graphite mineralization targets and gather valuable geophysical data to further enhance the Company's understanding of the Project’s geological characteristics.



Time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys are renowned for effectiveness in delineating conductive mineralization, such as graphite deposits, and to map subsurface conductivity variations across the Project. This high-resolution electromagnetic survey covered the entirety of the Property, providing a comprehensive and detailed assessment of potential mineralized zones. The survey was carried out with traverse lines oriented N00° to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike with a 50 m line spacing. Control lines were flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at 500 m line spacing. The total survey distance came to 1051 line-km.

The Prospectair heliborne “ProspecTEM” system employs a transient or time-domain electromagnetic transmitter that drives an alternating current through an insulated electrical coil system with a diameter of 5.6 m. The towing bridle is constructed from a Kevlar rope and multi-paired shielded cables. The system uses a 4 KW generator and a large condenser to transmit alternating 2.75-ms half sine pulses with intervening off-times of 13.916 ms electric pulse, 60 pulses per second. It is a powerful light-weight system adapted for small size helicopters and easy maneuverability enabling the system to be flown as close to the ground as safely possible and ensuring maximum data resolution. Advanced signal processing techniques and a full processing package was developed in house by Prospectair to optimize the ProspecTEM data.

The heliborne survey also measured the magnetic field of the property. The “Geometrics G-822A” magnetometer uses a non-oriented (strap-down), optically-pumped Cesium split-beam sensor. These magnetometers have a sensitivity of 0.005 nT and a range of 15,000 to 100,000 nT with a sensor noise of less than 0.02 nT. The heliborne sensor is mounted in a bird made of non-magnetic material located 25 m below the helicopter when flying. Total magnetic field measurements are recorded at 10 Hz in the aircraft.

Preliminary results from the TDEM and magnetic survey have demonstrated promising anomalies, indicating the presence of conductive structures and potential graphite mineral deposits within the Ruby Graphite property. The survey data will be integrated with existing geological data and other exploration data to prioritize target areas for future drilling and further exploration efforts. Preliminary results indicate that several new conductive anomalies were detected by the survey, and these will be investigated further to confirm the presence of graphite in those areas.

Paul Gorman, CEO at Reflex Advanced Materials, commented, "The completion of the TDEM helicopter survey is an important step in our exploration program for the Ruby Graphite property before commencing our planned Summer 2023 drill program. The survey has provided us with a wealth of valuable geophysical information, allowing us to refine our understanding of the subsurface geological features and priority areas that have high graphite mineralization potential. These results will guide our future exploration activities as we work towards unlocking the property's full potential."

The Company also announces that it has extended its agreement with i2i Marketing Group LLC (“i2i”) (email: contact@i2illc.com ; address: 1233 Chesapeake Drive, Odessa, Florida, 33556; phone: 312.725.3843) for marketing services to be provided by i2i beginning June 20th, 2023 for approximately one month or until budget exhaustion. i2i will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for the payment to i2i of $200,000 USD. The promotional activity will occur by email, and the Google, Bing and Yahoo display ad network. i2i does not have any prior relationship with the Company (other than with respect to prior, arm’s-length marketing engagements), and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for its marketing services.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bell, P.Eng., General Manager of the Ruby Graphite Project, who is not independent of the issuer and is a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information on Reflex Advanced Materials Corp and its mineral projects, please visit the Company’s website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

