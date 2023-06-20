Greece Data Center Market Outlook to 2028: Significant Investments Being Made in Constructing New Data Centers and Upgrading Existing Ones

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Greece data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.218 billion by 2028 from $735 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.78%

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Greece has around 15 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards.

A significant investment is being made in constructing new data centers and upgrading existing ones to meet the growing demand for data and support emerging technologies.

The Greece data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

The market emphasizes sustainability and energy efficiency more due to concerns about its carbon footprint.

The Greece data center market benefits from over ten submarine cables that link the country to key global markets. Additionally, there are several inland internet exchange points.

Major cloud service providers like Microsoft are constructing their facilities nationwide, while Google has also announced.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Greece colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Greece by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece Facilities Covered (Existing): 15 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2 Coverage: 5+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)



Data center colocation market in Greece Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Greece market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Greece data center market are Digital Reality (Lamda Helix), Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Synapsecom Telecoms.

In 2022, the country witnessed the announcement & construction of facilities by companies such as Google and Microsoft.

IT Infrastructure Providers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Athens Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the Greece data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the Greece data center market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Greece data center market?

3. How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Greece?

4. How much MW of power capacity will be added across Greece from 2023 to 2028?

5. What factors are driving the Greece data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $735 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1218 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Greece

Key Topics Covered:

1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Greece

1.1. 15 Unique Data Center Properties

1.2. Data Center It Load Capacity

1.3. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.4. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.5. Cities Covered

1.5.1. Athens

1.5.2. Other Cities



2. Investment Opportunities in Greece

2.1. Data Center Investments

2.2. Investment by Area

2.3. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Greece

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Greece

3.2. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & Ii

6.2. Tier Iii

6.3. Tier Iv



7. Key Market Participants

7.1. It Infrastructure Providers

7.2. Construction Contractors

7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

7.4. Data Center Investors



8. Appendix

