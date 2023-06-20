Global Citrate Market is expected to reach a worth of US$ 1,422.9 Million by 2033 end, expanding at 4.7% CAGR | Latest Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the anticipated worth of the worldwide citrate market in 2022 was US$ 851.94 million. Sales of citric acid are predicted to reach US$ 1422.97 million by 2033 thanks to shifting customer tastes, with a forecasted CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.



Citrate and its derivatives are versatile substances that are employed in a variety of industrial applications. Citrate, which is generated from citric acid, is utilized in pharmaceuticals, food, housekeeping, personal care, and other industries. A wide variety of citric acid salts are included in citrate, including zinc citrate, calcium citrate, magnesium citrate, potassium citrate, and others. Most often, citrate is employed in food as a preservative or flavoring. It serves as a flavoring ingredient in a variety of processed foods, including cheese, soda, ice cream, and ready-to-drink drinks.

Get an overview of market drivers and challenges affecting this industry: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13114

Citrate is also employed as a buffering agent and to regulate pH levels in a variety of medicinal, home cleaning, and food and beverage applications. Furthermore, it serves as a chelating agent as well as an emulsifier in various kinds of cosmetics and personal care products.



The popularity of processed food among consumers is rising. Maintaining product quality and boosting nutritional value is still the top priority for food sector producers. Citrate is being used more often in the food industry as a result of changing consumer dietary habits and increased demand for processed foods. A profitable opportunity for development is being created by the rising premiumization, self-care trend, and E-commerce penetration.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

The global market for citrate is expected to be valued at US$ 851.94 million by 2023.

Sales of citrates increased at a 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

In terms of the global share, potassium citrate has the largest market share, accounting for 42.5% of the market in 2022.

In 2022, citrates in powder form retained the largest market share at 92.5%.

With an 86% market share in terms of the value of the citrate market in 2022, the United States is expected to continue to be one of the most profitable markets during the forecast period.

Germany holds a sizeable portion of the European citrate market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the anticipated period.

“Citrate serves as a vegan food component since it doesn't contain any animal products in its manufacture or raw ingredients. Citrate will increasingly be used in food and beverage goods as there is a rising desire for vegan meals,” - says a lead analyst of Future Market Insights (FMI).

Didn't find the data you are looking for? Our experts provide you with customized reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13114

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the Citrate Market are:

Cargill, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle PLC

Jungbunzlauer Suisse A

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd.

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

RZBC Group

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.



Some key developments of the leading companies in this market:

In 2023, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG sought to assist its customers by producing goods that were safer and more environmentally friendly in accordance with its goal, ‘From nature to ingredients’. To efficiently eliminate rust while keeping the integrity of the base metal, the business started producing citric acid through the fermentation of renewable raw resources, such as carbohydrates from maize.

ADM purchased Comhan, a significant South African flavor distributor, in February 2022. The company's manufacturing and supply chains for cutting-edge flavored goods were extended as a result of the purchase, which allowed it to grow its presence in South Africa.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Citrate Market:



By Product Type:

Calcium Citrate

Potassium Citrate

Sodium Citrate

Magnesium Citrate

Others (Zinc, Choline, etc.)



By Form:

Powder

Liquid



By Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals

Industrial

Others (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Research, etc.)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global citrate market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the citrate market, the market is segmented on the basis of citrate by product type (calcium citrate, potassium citrate, sodium citrate, magnesium citrate), form (powder, liquid), application (wet food & beverages, pharmaceutical, animal feed, nutraceuticals, industrial) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13114

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and Their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyers

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-13114

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Food and Beverage Domain



Citrus Seeds Market: The global citrus seeds market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.32 billion. Consumer movement towards natural and healthy ingredients is likely to aid the sales to US$ 8.9 billion by 2033, garnering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2033.

Triammonium Citrate Market: The market for Triammonium Citrate is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecasted period. According to projections, the industry would be worth US$ 646.3 Million by 2032, up from US$ 364.3 Million in 2022. At the end of 2021, the Triammonium Citrate Market was valued at US$ 345.3 Million.

Citrus Flavours Market: According to Future Market Insights research, the market for citrus tastes will grow globally at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The market is expected to be worth US$ 19.4 billion by 2032.

Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market: The sodium citrate dihydrate market is expected to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Sales of sodium citrate dihydrate are expected to rise as medical industry demand is on the rise.

Fish Oil Alternatives Market: Global Fish Oil Alternatives Market value is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033

Feed Phosphate Market: Feed Phosphate Market size is estimated at USD 3.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2033

Food Service Coffee Market: Food Service Coffee Market is estimated at US$ 437.12 billion in 2023 and US$ 647.05 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033

Plant-based Ham Market: Plant-based Ham Market is estimated at USD 557.92 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% from 2023 to 2033

Cocoa Derivatives Market: Global Cocoa Derivatives Market revenue is currently valued at US$ 29.31 billion by 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 49.59 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.4%



About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.



Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com