Facial Mist Market Size is Predicted to Attain US$ 1.5 billion at a 5.8% CAGR by 2031, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global facial mist market was valued at US$ 843.7 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% to surpass US$ 1.5 billion by 2031. A growing awareness of skincare and a demand for anti-aging properties will drive demand for facial mists.



The trend of personalized skincare is on the rise, and facial mists can play a part in this process. Customers have the option of selecting formulations that are tailored to their skin types or concerns, allowing brands to offer facial mists that are specifically designed to address their individual concerns. Personalization can also be enhanced by customizing packaging or mixing and matching ingredients.

The use of facial mists with aromatherapy components is growing in popularity. Aromatherapy facial mists are infused with essential oils that stimulate, calm, or energize the senses. To attract customers interested in wellness and self-care, brands can focus on aromatherapy and explore unique scent combinations.

It is becoming more common for consumers to carry portable and travel-friendly facial mist packaging. Frequent travelers and those who need to freshen up throughout the day can benefit from compact sizes, leak-proof containers, and innovative packaging designs.

Market Snapshot:

Market Segmentation: Type, Ingredients, Skin Type, Gender, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel
Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered: COSRX, Elizabeth Arden, EVIAN, Laneige, Neutrogena, Pixi, REN, Tatcha, THAYERS, Yonka, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

The demand for organic facial mist is expected to grow as awareness grows about the benefits of natural ingredients.

E-commerce is predicted to grow into a significant market for facial mist as a result of growing e-commerce businesses.

As the climate becomes drier and harsher, and the effect of climate on the skin becomes more and more severe, especially on dry skin, the demand for facial mist is anticipated to increase significantly.

A growing awareness of dull and pigmented skin among the young generation is expected to lead to a growth in demand for facial mist.

The growing popularity of outdoor travel and the demand for facial mists among women have driven the market for facial mists.



Global Facial Mist: Growth Drivers

Face mist has become increasingly popular in the global market, where women are the primary target market. As the market for male grooming grows, men are also becoming a significant segment. The popularity of facial mists can be attributed to the fact that they can adjust makeup and serve as primer substitutes, along with their benefit for dry skin.





The market for facial mists with natural ingredients is growing. It is becoming more and more common for consumers to be aware of the ingredients in the cosmetics that are being used and to strongly prefer products that contain no artificial fragrances, harsh chemicals, or synthetic additives. Natural and organic facial mist brands can take advantage of this trend by offering their products.





The popularity of facial mists that provide benefits beyond just hydration is growing. Hyaluronic acid and antioxidants are sought after in skincare formulations. These ingredients nourish, soothe, and protect the skin, as well as enhance the overall quality of the skincare routine. Customers can be attracted by multifunctional facial mists.



Global Facial Mist Market: Regional Landscape

Growing skin care regimens and growing skincare market players in the United States are likely to grow demand for facial mist in the market.





A surge in innovation and research and development activities is expected to fuel market growth in North America.





With an increase in disposable incomes and a high demand for skincare routines in Asian markets, the need for facial mist is forecast to rise in the coming years.





Skincare products based on technology, consumer spending power, and increased awareness about skin health are driving the demand for facial mist in the European market.



Global Facial Mist Market: Key Players

A prominent manufacturer's business model involves investing in research and development, expanding its products, and acquiring competitors. The top facial mist companies devote a lot of time and effort to developing new products. Numerous global and regional players are present in the market, making it highly competitive.

In June 2023 , Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne introduced a hydrogen face mist with no fossil fuel emissions. With Vattenfall, Cara Delevingne launches the first face mist derived from industrial wastewater. A face mist that is derived from industrial emissions. By presenting fossil-free hydrogen as beautiful and challenging conventional notions about industrial waste, the Vattenfall campaign is a result of the NORD DDB agency, a leading creative agency.





, introduced a hydrogen face mist with no fossil fuel emissions. With Vattenfall, Cara Delevingne launches the first face mist derived from industrial wastewater. A face mist that is derived from industrial emissions. By presenting fossil-free hydrogen as beautiful and challenging conventional notions about industrial waste, the Vattenfall campaign is a result of the NORD DDB agency, a leading creative agency. In March 2023, Neom Organics launched the Neom Big Day Energy Face Mist which promises to revolutionize skincare. In addition to refreshing the skin and calming the mind, Neom Big Day Energy Face Mist is also hypoallergenic and a vegan product. It offers high levels of antioxidants that protect the skin from pollution and damage caused by blue light. Ginseng root and elf dock flower act as natural adaptogens that nourish and protect the skin.



Global Facial Mist Market: Segmentation

Type

Organic

Inorganic

Ingredients

Hyaluronic Acid

Salicylic Acid

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Others (Lactic Acid etc.)



Skin Type

Dry Skin

Normal Skin

Oily Skin

Others (Sensitive, Combination skin etc.)

Gender

Men

Women

Unisex



Price

Under US$ 25

US$ 25 to US$ 50

US$ 50 & Above



End-user

Residential

Commercial Spa & Salon





Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned websites E-commerce websites

Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retail Stores etc.)





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



