GCC Steam Condensate Piping Market Driven by Growing Industrialization and Demand for Energy Efficiency

Westford, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the GCC steam condensate piping market will attain a value of USD 233.5 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030). Steam condensate piping offers versatility as it comes in various sizes and materials making it suitable for diverse industrial processes. In addition, the rise in global energy demands owing to the population growth has increased the construction of power plants and petrochemical industries. Condensate steam piping is crucial in preventing the deterioration of steam pipes thereby ensuring efficient system operations.

Stainless Steel Segment is Dominating the Market Due to the High-Temperature Tolerance

The stainless steel segment is known for its corrosion-resistant properties, making it the largest contributor to the market. The stainless steel material is widely used in industries that require systems with high-temperature tolerance, corrosion resistance and sanitation standards. Some examples of these industries include demanding heavy industries and medical applications, where these properties are critical for efficient and safe operations.

North America is a significant market, owing to the various end-use industries such as power generation, food and beverage and chemical processing present in the region. In addition, with the high demand for energy and efficient steam infrastructure, the region is a major consumer of steam condensate piping. Furthermore, North America houses several prominent steams condensates piping manufacturers, including Spirax Sarco and Armstrong International, contributing to the market growth in the region.

Carbon Steel Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to their Durability

Carbon steel ASTM A106 is a commonly used material for steam system pipes and is also suitable for condensate lines. However, in some industries, copper tubing is preferred. As a result, the use of carbon steel and copper tubing is expected to grow, increasing their market share. These materials are preferred due to their durability, high-temperature tolerance, and cost-effectiveness, making them ideal for use in various industrial processes that require steam infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is poised to play a significant role in the steam condensate piping market due to rapid industrialization and increasing energy demand. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have witnessed significant growth in power generation, food and beverage and chemical processing, which has fueled the demand for efficient steam infrastructure, including steam condensate piping.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the GCC Steam Condensate Piping market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in GCC Steam Condensate Piping Market

An article was published discussing the monitoring of condensates in animal feed manufacturing in 2022. Steam plays a vital role in several processes within an animal feed manufacturing facility, such as sterilization, heating, cleaning, and direct steam treatment of the product. For example, Mars GmbH uses steam to liquefy bovine suet via a heat exchanger which poses a risk of organic contamination in the form of FOG entering the steam cycle. Therefore, monitoring and controlling the condensates in the steam system is essential to ensure product quality and safety.

Key Questions Answered in GCC Steam Condensate Piping Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

