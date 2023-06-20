Self-Tanning Products Market to reach USD 1.51 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Pune, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Self-Tanning Products Market ”. The total global market size for the “Self-Tanning Products Market” was valued at USD 1.06 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1.51 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1.06 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 1.51 Bn CAGR 5.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 267 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 122 Segment Covered By Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Price Range, Duration of Tan, Application Method, Skin-Tone and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Self-Tanning Products Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Self-Tanning Products Market report provides current, ongoing and future trends opportunities and developing market strategies. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the Self-Tanning Products Market's dynamics including drivers, challenges, and restraints and gives a comprehensive analysis of the market. The leading key players in the global market are analyzed in the report to study their role in the market and future strategies.

Data is gathered through the large sample using primary (Surveys, questionnaire administration, and phone interviews with industry specialists, market leaders etc.) and secondary (government official websites, annual reports, etc) research methodologies. SWOT analysis is used for determining the strengths and weaknesses of industries. PESTLE was used to understand various market factors. A bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Self-Tanning Products Market size.

Self-Tanning Products Market Overview

Self-Tanning Products contain dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which gives users protection from a tan-like appearance without exposure to the sun. It is used for avoiding risk and efforts regarding sunbathing. The growing awareness related to UV radiation, and the growth of aesthetic living standards are driving the Self-Tanning Products Market growth.

Prevalence of skin-related diseases to fuel the market growth

The growing concern among consumers regarding skin conditions and health risks associated with sun exposure such as cancer-like disease is increasing due to UAV and UVB exposure is a key influencing factor for the market growth. Rise in pollution , environmental degradation, and high-temperature cause these widespread health issues. Hence for the prevention of such problems, Self-Tanning Products help protect skin conditions. Among pregnant women, the consumption of those products is very high and research and development in those products make the new advanced product in the global market. As a result, it is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are significantly integrating natural and organic ingredients, which is expected to boost market growth. Organic ingredients affect the skin and people have more demand for organic and natural ingredients. However, the lack of awareness regarding Self-Tanning Products due to fewer advertisements, and media prints related to this product is expected to retrain the market. On another hand, organic and natural ingredients are much more costly and require huge investments and they pose a major challenge to market growth.

North America to hold the global market during the forecast period at a significant CAGR

In 2022, North America dominated the Self-Tanning Products Market share in terms of revenue due to the consumption of large amounts of self-tanning products in the area. Regional growth is influenced by the high standard of living population, preferences for purchasing beauty and personal care products, well economic conditions and growing awareness of determinate consequences of ultraviolet rays exposure. The new beauty trends, societal media , and the popularity of sunless tanning among health-conscious people and expansions of clean as well as sustainable self tanning firms are expected to drive regional Self-Tanning Products Market growth during the forecast period.

Self-Tanning Products Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Lotions and Creams

Sprays and Mists

Mousses and Foams

Gels and Serums

Wipes



Based on the By Product Type, the Lotions and Creams segment is to account for the market during the forecast period

The Lotions and Creams segment growth is driven by the popularity of these products, their ease of application and their versatility. In 2022, Lotions and Creams Self-Tanning Products held the largest market share in 2022 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 % over the forecast period. Brands are introducing new innovative products such as gradual tanning lotions for a more controlled tan. Also, the affordable cost for those products and long durability features are expected to drive the segment growth in the market.

By End-User

Women

Men

Unisex



Based on the By End-user, the Women segment is to dominate the market during the forecast period

In 2022, the women’s segment held the largest market share and is expected to sustain its position in the global market. This growth is compared to men women are more skin health conscious. Women used more grooming products in their daily routines. Such all factors are expected to drive the segment growth in the market.

By Distribution Channel

Retail stores

E-commerce

Spa and saloon

Direct sales

Based on the By Distribution Channel, the Retail stores segment is to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the retail store segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The wide range of products is available in a single roof of retail stores and is a key factor for attracting customers’ attention for market growth reasons.

By Price Range

Mass market

Premium and luxury

By Duration of Tan

Temporary

Gradual

Based on the By Duration of Tan, the Temporary segment is to dominate the market during the forecast period

Consumers are becoming aware of skin-associated problems and giving preference to organic and natural-made ingredients products. The beauty trend is expected to create a positive impact on the temporary self-tan products segment growth in the market.

By Application Method

Self-application

Professional Application

Based on the By Application Method, the Self-application stores segment is to hold the market during the forecast period

In 2022, the self-application segment held the largest market share and is expected to sustain its potion in the market. Consumers are giving more preferences for beauty products individually for improving beauty confidence.

By Skin-Tone

Fair skin

Medium

Dark skin



Based on skin tone, the fair skin segment dominated the largest market share. Fair skin is more sensitive and easily contaminated with sun rays and creates more skin issues. This is the primary factor for this segment’s growth in the market.

Self-Tanning Products Key Players include:

L'Oréal S.A. - France

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. - United States

Johnson & Johnson - United States

Beiersdorf AG - Germany

Shiseido Company, Limited - Japan

Coty Inc. - United States

Avon Products, Inc. - United Kingdom

Kao Corporation - Japan

Procter & Gamble Co. - United States

Unilever PLC - United Kingdom

Clarins Group - France

St. Tropez Tan Ltd. - United Kingdom

Fake Bake Cosmetics - United Kingdom

Australian Gold LLC - United States

Vita Liberata - United Kingdom

Tan-Luxe Ltd. - United Kingdom

MineTan - Australia

Bondi Sands - Australia

Caribbean Tan - South Africa

Bali Body - Australia

Loving Tan - Australia

Norvell Skin Solutions - United States

Xen-Tan - United Kingdom

Sun Laboratories - United States

Thermalabs – Israel



Key questions answered in the Self-Tanning Products Market are:

What are Self-Tanning Products?

What was the Self-Tanning Products Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Self-Tanning Products Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Self-Tanning Products Market?

What are the key benefits of the Self-Tanning Products Market?

What are the new trends in Self-Tanning Products?

Which segment dominated the Self-Tanning Products Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Self-Tanning Products Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Self-Tanning Products Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Self-Tanning Products Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Self-Tanning Products Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Self-Tanning Products Market?

Who are the key players in the Self-Tanning Products Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Price Range, Duration of Tan, Application Method, Skin-Tone and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

