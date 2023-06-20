Driivz Platform Selected by Future EV, a Fast-Growing U.S.-Based Commercial EV Charging Solutions Provider

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driivz, the leading provider of end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software, today announced that U.S.-based Future EV has selected the Driivz platform as the back-end system for its EV charging infrastructure management services, part of its end-to-end EV charging solutions for property owners. Future EV selected Driivz because it offers the flexibility to support multiple business models, a reliable experience for drivers and the scalability to support rapid business growth.



The Driivz solution for Future EV provides integrated software modules for EV charging operations, including real-time operator dashboards and asset management, for billing and payments operations across multiple business models, and for energy management to support energy efficiency and reduce costs. Using the Driivz white-label mobile app, Future EV customers can enable drivers to access multiple charging locations, locate a charger, make reservations and make payments.

“The flexibility that the Driivz billing and payment module provides was a leading factor in our platform selection. It supports our three primary programs for property owners and lets us tailor solutions to the individual needs of each host or management company that we’re working with,” said Ami Rosen, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Future EV. “Driivz is an integral part of our business, and they have guided us through implementation and are helping us grow.”

“The way Driivz provides highly reliable charger operations, with technologies like real-time monitoring, self-healing algorithms for remotely addressing many charger issues automatically and ease of use for drivers and owners were additional deciding factors for us,” said Future EV co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Jagid. “Hosting a charging station needs to be an easy source of revenue for property owners, not an operational headache. Driivz reliability is key to that.”

Future EV offers end-to-end EV charging infrastructure planning, installation, operations and maintenance solutions for commercial and multifamily property owners, businesses, fleet operators and municipalities. Established in 2022, Future EV has active projects in New York City, New Jersey, Florida, Puerto Rico and more, and forecasts it will have more than 700 chargers operating nationwide by Q2 2024, including more than 50 level 3 ultra-fast chargers.

“We are delighted to deliver the technology and support that are enabling this young company to get a strong start in the marketplace,” said Doron Frenkel, founder and CEO of Driivz. “We share their vision of making it easy for property owners to improve the value of their real estate and monetize EV charging while making it easy for drivers to charge their EVs wherever they are.”

About Driivz

Driivz, an independent company and wholly owned subsidiary of Vontier, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry's dynamic and continuous transformation. The company's intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz's team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of transactions for more than one million EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit http://www.driivz.com.

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

dmontner@montner.com