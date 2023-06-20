EPIC iO Adds CMO to Accelerate Growth in Expanding Markets

FORT MILL, S.C., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO , a technology leader in applied AIoT (Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things), has named Kristi Brown as Chief Marketing Officer to drive strategies for extreme growth as the company’s solutions lineup, applications and market opportunities continue to expand. Based on EPIC iO’s DeepInsights™ AIoT platform and turnkey solutions for smart cities, biosecurity, crime prevention and others, the company has become the leader in offering intelligent, data-driven solutions to real world challenges.



Kristi joins EPIC iO with 20 years of leadership experience in marketing roles across multiple industries including technology, financial services, and telecommunication services. Her previous positions include VP of marketing posts at BUILT and Telesphere (now a Vonage company) as well as director-level positions with Vonage, Clearwire (now T-Mobile) and XO Communications.

In her new role as CMO, Ms. Brown will lead a cross-functional team to drive overall marketing strategy and go-to-market campaigns as well as new product and market launches. "We stand at the forefront of an unprecedented era of explosive growth in the AIoT solutions market,” said Brown. “I am thrilled to embrace this new role with Epic iO, the market leader in this category. Together, we will unleash the full potential of AIoT solutions, transforming industries and shaping the future of technology."

"Kristi's impressive track record of strategic marketing success comes at a pivotal time when our solutions are experiencing unprecedented demand across multiple verticals," said Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC iO. "We strongly believe that her addition to our team will propel us towards accelerated global market growth."

