Airport Charging Stations Market to Hit US$ 353.07 Mn By 2030, Projected CAGR of 11.3%

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Airport Charging Stations Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 152.72 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 353.07 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

An airport charging station is defined as a specific area within an airport that enables travelers to recharge electronic devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The airport charging stations are equipped with various USB ports and power outlets to accommodate different types of consumer electronic devices and charging cables. Furthermore, charging stations are installed at numerous locations throughout the airport such as waiting lounges, gate areas, and dedicated charging zones to offer convenience to travelers to replenish the battery of an electronic device.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1070





The major factor responsible for driving the growth of the airport charging stations market is the increasing reliance on smartphones and laptops for various purposes including checking flight status, accessing boarding passes, browsing the internet, or engaging in entertainment activities. Continuous usage of electronic devices results in battery depletion that raises the demand for advanced charging stations at airports to recharge the devices. In addition, the increasing investments by the government to improve the airport infrastructure to offer convenience to passengers is also contributing significantly in accelerating the market growth. For instance, in February 2023, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded approximately USD 1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the infrastructure of 99 airports in the United States. The investment is made to enhance the security at airports along with offering convenience to passengers including the installation of charging stations.

Moreover, the integration of renewable energy sources including solar and wind power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels for generating power is expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth. However, the high manufacturing and maintenance cost associated with airport charging stations is restraining the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 353.07 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 11.3% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Arconas Corporation, Airport Seating Alliance, Dynell GmbH, MARCUS PEDERSEN, Parabit Systems, WeWatt, Zoeftig Ltd. By Product Type Floor-Standing Type, Portable Type, Pedal-Powered Type, Wall-Mounted Type, Embedded Type, and Others By Application Laptops, Mobile Phones, Tablets, Cameras, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1070

Airport Charging Stations Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing reliance on electronic devices for checking flight status, accessing boarding passes, or browsing the internet is driving the growth of the airport charging stations market.

Rising government investment in upgrading the airport infrastructure by launching new facilities, amenities, and services, including the installation of charging stations is driving the market growth.

The incorporation of additional provisions including comfortable seating and wireless charging pads to enhance the user traveling experience is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

The high manufacturing and maintenance cost associated with airport charging stations is restraining the growth of the market.

Presence of alternatives including power banks to remotely recharge smartphones is hampering the growth of the airport charging stations market.

Opportunities

Integration of renewable energy sources including solar and wind power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels for generating power is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Global Airport charging stations market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the wall-mounted charging stations segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022 owing to the ability of the stations to acquire minimal floor space in comparison to other charging stations such as pedal-powered type. Additionally, wall-mounted stations range from a single charging port to multiple ports including USB ports or power outlets, further driving the adoption of the wall-mounted charging station segment. The versatility allows airports to customize the charging stations based on specific needs, thus contributing significantly in accelerating the growth of the market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1070

Based on Application, the mobile phone segment offered substantial shares to the global airport charging stations market in the year 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of mobile phones to access boarding passes, check flight information, and communicate with friends and family. Additionally, mobile phones have relatively shorter battery life in comparison to other electronic devices including laptops or tablets. The frequent use of mobile applications, internet browsing, and media consumption quickly drain the battery and raises the demand for airport charging stations to recharge mobile phones, hence contributing notably in bolstering the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the airport charging stations market owing to the high penetration rate of smartphones and other electronic devices that increases the demand for charging stations at airports. Additionally, the region has a large number of domestic and international airports that further raises the need for advanced charging stations to offer convenience to passengers. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region, investing in research and development to innovate new products and strengthen the market position is also boosting market growth.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, airport charging stations are divided based on the product type into floor-standing type, portable type, pedal-powered type, wall-mounted type, embedded type, and others.

The application segment is classified into laptops, mobile phones, tablets, cameras, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in airport charging stations.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/airport-charging-stations-market

List of Major Global Airport charging stations market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Arconas Corporation

Airport Seating Alliance

Dynell GmbH

MARCUS PEDERSEN

Parabit Systems

WeWatt

Zoeftig Ltd.

Global Airport charging stations market Segmentation:

By Product Type Floor-Standing Type Portable Type Pedal-Powered Type Wall-Mounted Type Embedded Type Others

By Application Laptops Mobile Phones Tablets Cameras Others



Recent Development:-

• In June 2021, Parabit Systems, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Longheadland Limited to expand the portfolio in the North American and European markets. The goal of the partnership is to develop advanced products including charging stations to enhance passenger experience and improve operational efficiency.

Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1070

Key Questions Covered in the Airport Charging Stations Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the airport charging stations industry by 2030?

- The market valuation for the airport charging stations industry is expected to be approximately USD 353.07 Million by 2030 driven by the increasing adoption of charging stations to offer convenience to passengers.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the airport charging stations market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the airport charging stations owing to the increasing investments by the government to enhance the airport infrastructure.



What specific segmentation details are covered in the airport charging stations market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- The report comprises various segments namely product type, application, and region. Each segment encompasses a sub-segment, dominating the market and is driven by the latest trends in the airport charging stations market. For instance, the segment, product type has registered wall-mounted charging stations as the dominating sub-segment owing to the ability to require minimal floor space as the stations are mounted on walls or pillars in comparison to other charging stations such as pedal-powered types.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the airport charging stations market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- By application, the mobile phone sub-segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth in the upcoming years. The growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of mobile phones to access boarding passes, check flight information, and communicate with friends and family.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Targeted Rna Sequencing Market Analysis | Size, Trends 2023 - 2030

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Analysis | Size, Trends 2023 - 2030

Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Analysis | Size, Trends 2023 - 2030

Chemotherapy Devices Market Analysis | Size, Trends 2023 - 2030

N-bromosuccinimide Market Analysis | Size, Trends 2023 - 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/airport-charging-stations-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344

Email: sales@consegicbusinessintelligence.com