iniBurger Announces Grand Opening of Third Location in Santa Clara, California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iniBurger, the rapidly growing fast casual restaurant that serves gourmet halal hamburgers, chicken wings, and loaded fries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest franchise location at 3555 Monroe Street, #75 in Santa Clara, California. The grand opening will take place at noon on Wednesday, June 21 with an exclusive ribbon-cutting ceremony and menu specials.



This third location is set to make a significant impact by bringing a dining experience that caters to Santa Clara’s diverse population. As with all iniBurger locations, the Santa Clara location offers a full menu of gourmet burgers and chicken wings that are 100% Halal and are made with only the freshest ingredients sourced from trusted suppliers. In addition, iniBurger offers a menu that is vegetarian friendly with its Impossible Burger and falafel patty options.

"We are thrilled to introduce iniBurger to the vibrant community of Santa Clara," says Mohammed Rahimi, the proud franchise owner of the new location. "We're confident that our unique, delicious, and halal menu options will be a great addition to the local dining scene. Our goal is to serve gourmet, high quality food that is made to order for the individual needs of our customers. Whether you are looking for high quality Angus beef, vegetarian options or 100% Halal proteins, you can find it at iniBurger."

To celebrate the grand opening, iniBurger Santa Clara will be offering 50% off all menu items on Wednesday, June 21.

The iniBurger brand has rapidly gained popularity since its inception, thanks to its commitment to making a gourmet quality menu accessible to the various needs of diverse communities. With its signature burgers, flavorful chicken wings, and loaded fries, iniBurger has quickly become a fan-favorite for both lunch and dinner.

The opening of the Santa Clara location marks another milestone for iniBurger as the company continues to expand its footprint in the fast-casual dining market. The brand is currently seeking passionate and motivated franchisees to join their growing family and bring the iniBurger experience to even more communities.

For more information about iniBurger and the new Santa Clara location, please visit https://www.iniburger.com or follow us on social media at @iniBurger.

About iniBurger:

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger operates on three core values: Gourmet Your Way, Fresh, and Community. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preference. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, natural and 100% Halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded in 2020, iniBurger boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit https://www.iniBurger.com .

Media Contact:

Leeza Popal

support@iniburger.com

925-405-6089