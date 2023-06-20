CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. introduces new mental health and suicide prevention program at its Albright construction site

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV”) has partnered with Centre for Suicide Prevention (“CSP”) to implement a new mental health and suicide prevention program for on-site workers involved in the construction of CSV’s Albright Gas Processing Plant (“Albright”). The Buddy Up program trains workers to skillfully respond to co-workers who are struggling with their mental health or may be considering suicide.



By introducing suicide prevention skills training, modelled after Australia’s MATES in Construction program, CSV strives to create shared value by enhancing workers' safety and wellbeing. The program is the first of its kind to launch in Canada and will benefit hundreds of construction workers ahead of the Plant’s scheduled startup in late 2024.

Through Buddy Up, all on-site workers will receive basic suicide prevention training and are encouraged to pursue more comprehensive training in the form of half day and 2-day workshops. CSV hopes the program will support mental wellness in Alberta's Oil and Gas industry, while normalizing conversations about mental health in its broader communities.

“There are distinct challenges facing many site workers in Alberta’s Oil and Gas industry,” says Daniel Clarke, CSV’s Chief Executive Officer. “We know that long hours and remote working conditions can result in people feeling isolated from familiar support systems, so we’re doing everything we can to create a more supportive environment as it pertains to mental health in our industry.”

Akash Asif, Centre for Suicide Prevention’s Operations and Strategy Director, adds, “we spend more than 60% of our waking hours at work, allowing us to develop relationships with our co-workers and recognize when someone’s behaviour has changed. Fostering a support system that reduces stigma and encourages everyone to play a role in suicide prevention is essential to creating a healthy work environment.”

Buddy Up training will be mandatory for all site workers involved in the construction of CSV’s Albright Plant. Construction is scheduled to commence in June 2023.

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV is a Calgary-based company offering a full suite of services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, they provide innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV’s primary area of focus is on the prolific natural gas plays within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For more information about CSV, please visit www.csvmidstream.com.

Contact Information for CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

Chad Merchant

Construction Manager

t: 403.988.9930

e: chad.merchant@csvmidstream.com

About Centre for Suicide Prevention and Buddy Up

Centre for Suicide Prevention is an education centre based in Calgary, Alberta. We are a branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association. We are educators. For 40 years, we’ve been equipping Canadians with the information, knowledge and skills necessary to respond to people considering suicide.

Buddy Up is a men’s suicide prevention campaign: a call to action for men, by men, to drive authentic conversation amongst men and their buddies.

For more information, visit www.suicideinfo.ca and www.buddyup.ca.

Contact information for Centre for Suicide Prevention

Crystal Walker

Communications Director

e: crystal@suicideinfo.ca