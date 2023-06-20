Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Roundtable with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss Melanoma Treatment Landscape

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for patients with cancer, will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss lifileucel TIL therapy and the emerging melanoma treatment landscape on June 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

During the one-hour event, the Iovance leadership team will provide a brief recap of the C-144-01 trial and clinical data, defined regulatory pathway, and pre-commercial activities for lifileucel in advanced post-anti-PD-1 melanoma. A multidisciplinary panel of key opinion leaders (KOLs) will discuss the disease burden and unmet needs for advanced melanoma patients within current treatment practices, perspectives on TIL therapy and the emerging landscape, and preparations for broad adoption of lifileucel and cell therapies within their treatment centers.

The KOL roundtable will be moderated by Dr. Brian Gastman, Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs at Iovance and a practicing surgeon who consults and operates on cancer patients at the Cleveland Clinic. Prior to his recent arrival at Iovance, Dr. Gastman led the melanoma clinical trials team, including as lead investigator on numerous trials of TIL and other cell therapies, as Co-Medical and Surgical Director of Cleveland Clinic and Taussig Cancer Center’s melanoma and high-risk skin cancer program.

Virtual KOL Event Agenda

Introduction: Recap of Lifileucel TIL Therapy Development & Regulatory Pathway

Multidisciplinary KOL Roundtable:

Perspectives on Lifileucel and Advanced Melanoma Treatment Landscape

Participant Title TIL Experience Brian Gastman, M.D. (moderator) EVP, Medical Affairs at Iovance Biotherapeutics and practicing surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic Lead investigator of TIL trials at Cleveland Clinic Krishna Komanduri, M.D. Professor and Chief, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Dept. of Medicine; Physician-in-Chief, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; Clinical Director, Living Therapeutics Initiative, University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Chair of TIL Working Group (TIL-WG), dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners about TIL therapy



Past President, American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) Mario Sznol, M.D. Medical oncologist at Yale Medicine; co-director of the Cancer Immunology Program at Yale Cancer Center Iovance Scientific Advisory Board member

Live Audience Q&A Session

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) cell therapies for patients with cancer. We are pioneering a transformational approach to cure cancer by harnessing the human immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy diverse cancer cells in each patient. Our lead late-stage TIL product candidate, lifileucel for metastatic melanoma, has the potential to become the first approved one-time cell therapy for a solid tumor cancer. The Iovance TIL platform has demonstrated promising clinical data across multiple solid tumors. We are committed to continuous innovation in cell therapy, including gene-edited cell therapy, which may extend and improve life for patients with cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com .

