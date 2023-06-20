Emerging Markets Report: In Pursuit of a Tipping Point

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) is a leading, computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI & privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and business alike.

Simply put, Anonymous Intelligence Company is pioneering a new era where robust AI platforms and assured privacy come together to empower and simplify your future. See the Company’s Investor Presentation here.

Here are a few recent headlines from the Company:

Anonymous Intelligence Company announces “Turminal.ai” a revolutionary privacy protected AI dashboard

Anonymous Intelligence Company Signs LOI to Acquire Enterprise Level Artificial Intelligence Company

These are important marks of progress, an acquisition of significant technology in their vertical and the successful development of a proprietary technology that the Company doesn’t hesitate to call ‘revolutionary.’

Here’s the hot off the press Company news drop:

Anonymous Intelligence Company updates its “Turminal.ai” app, has received 17,000+ sign-ups and has begun to deploy its monetization app ANON SDK to its LimitlessVPN

17,000+ sign ups and growing. This type of subscriber growth is worth keeping an eye on.

“I am beyond pleased with the market’s enthusiasm for the Turminal.ai app. The rapid growth of the waitlist for the beta just goes to prove the thesis for the program. With such a great response, the Company is doubling down on development efforts and expansion plans.”

--- Anonymous Intelligence Company CEO, Lucas Russell

The early acceptance and interest in the Company’s entry into the epic wave of Artificial Intelligence means that they could be at a precipice, a moment not so far ahead that may indeed prove to be its tipping point.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing decades of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

EMC has been paid $220,000 by Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Please read our full disclaimer.