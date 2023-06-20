Global Fulvic Acid Market Size to grow USD 1618.8 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, United States , June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fulvic Acid Market Size is to grow from USD 774.9 million in 2022 to USD 1,618.8 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

An organic acid called fulvic acid is a part of the humus. Fulvic acid, the component of humus that is most active, is completely soluble in all pH ranges of media. Generally speaking, fulvic acid is referred to be a nutrient transporter. In addition to acting as a nutrition enhancer, fulvic acid aids in binding minerals and trace elements and moving them throughout an animal or plant's system. The right nutrition is necessary for a healthy plant and fulvic acid aids in the plant's ability to absorb the nutrients from the soil. Farmers are searching for efficient goods to boost agricultural yield, which is driving fulvic acid demand on international markets. The ability to store water and the buffering characteristics of the soil may both be improved. Additionally, fulvic acid aids in root respiration, development, and plant resistance to environmental stress. The desire for consumers to strengthen their immune systems has raised the use of nutritional supplements, which in turn has boosted the worldwide fulvic acid market. Additionally, the government's support for agriculture is anticipated to rise, and the industry is likely to grow as a result of rigorous regulations limiting the use of bio-based resources in farming that promote soil fertility.

Fulvic acid sales are expected to rise globally across all geographies as a result of the agriculture sector's rising need for crop additives. The correct nutrients must be given to the soil to restore its structure after modern farming has harmed it. Fulvic acid aids in nutrient absorption and transport, which is advantageous to all parts of the plant. Because it increases the effectiveness of fertilizers on plants, fulvic acid is in greater demand. Additionally, the global market for fulvic acid is expected to develop as a result of the rise in abdominal disorders. Poor dietary habits and increased disposable money in both developed and developing countries are the main causes of these disorders. Another element that is projected to contribute to the growth of the global market is the pharmaceutical industry's increased usage of fulvic acid as a component in pharmaceuticals meant to strengthen the immune system and improve overall health. Furthermore, the severe health implications of high fulvic acid consumption are a key problem that might partially impede the growth of the global market.

Global Fulvic Acid Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Liquid and Solid), By Grade (Industrial and Pharmaceutical), By Application (Agriculture / Horticulture, Medicine & Supplements, & Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032

The liquid segment is influencing the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

The fulvic acid market is divided into liquid and solid segments based on form. Due to the liquid form's easy absorption in the manufacture of finished goods, the liquid segment is leading the market with the biggest revenue share over the projection period. The solid segment is anticipated to have a somewhat lower value share than the liquid sector.

The pharmaceutical segment is dominating the largest market growth over the forecast period.

The industrial and medicinal sectors of the world market for fulvic acid are divided based on grade. The pharmaceutical industry dominates the market across all of these categories. There is an increasing need for pharmaceuticals to treat patients since the pharmaceutical business is rapidly developing, and as a result, this sector is spending money on research and development.

The agriculture and horticulture segment is leading the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global market for sepsis diagnostics is segmented by application into three categories: agriculture/horticulture, medicine & supplements, and others. The category of agriculture and horticulture among these is expected to dominate the market with the highest proportion. because there is a growing understanding of the benefits of fulvic acid, a naturally occurring substance that may considerably enrich the soil and provide large quantities of high-quality crops.

Europe dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to dominate the considerable market growth throughout the projection period, due to supportive government policies and a surge in regional demand for organic foods, Europe is expected to dominate the considerable market growth throughout the projection period. The local sector has expanded significantly as a result of the growing focus on sustainable development and the tight government regulations pushing farmers to employ organic agriculture techniques.

Asia Pacific is expected the second fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Because of its rapidly expanding economies, established agriculture sector, booming pharmaceutical industry, and increased government healthcare expenditure, Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the fastest growth rate over the projection period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Fulvic Acid Market include Humic Growth Solutions, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SpA, Koppert B.V, Bio-Agricultural Services, Inc, Nutri-Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd., Pure Fulvic Minerals, AgTonik, LLC, Sapec Group, Biostadt India Limited, Platform Specialty Products Company, Novozymes A/S, Yara International ASA, Mother Earth Labs, Inc., and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Fulvic Acid Market based on the below mentioned segments:

Global Fulvic Acid Market, By Product

