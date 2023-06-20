Osteomyelitis Therapeutics Market to Hit US$ 2.78 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.50 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 7.09% to reach US$ 2.78 billion by 2031.

The global market for osteomyelitis therapeutics was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Osteomyelitis, a bone infection, is an uncommon disease that may spread by various routes, including the bloodstream, bone exposure to a contaminated environment after surgery or injury, and other situations.

Osteomyelitis Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.50 billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 2.78 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.09% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Patient Type, Treatment, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Osteomyelitis Therapeutics Market:

In June 2022, according to Amgen, the USFDA approved RIABNI, a Rituxan biosimilar, in combination with methotrexate for those with moderate to severely active Rheumatoid Arthritis.

In January 2022, Alkem Laboratories Ltd. introduced a revolutionary patented method for treating Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU). This solution would be based on cutting-edge 4D Bioprinting technology and would be used to treat chronic wounds that are deep and non-healing.

Key Takeaways:

The large preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures drives market revenue growth.

The rising prevalence of bone disorders is boosting the demand for the treatment market.

Several advancements in therapies and increasing drug R&D are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global osteomyelitis therapeutics market revenue is driven by the increasing patient selection of non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to find novel medicines for the treatment of bone infections are likely to propel the market for bone infection treatment revenue growth forward.

However, the high cost of therapy, along with a scarcity of competent practitioners, restrains market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on type, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented into acute, chronic, and vertebral. Due to the rising prevalence of hematogenous (blood-borne) osteomyelitis, anaerobic osteomyelitis, and osteomyelitis pyogenic., the chronic osteomyelitis segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Patient Type

Based on patient type, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. Due to various risk factors, such as diabetes, intravenous drug abuse, surgeries, and trauma, the adult segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Treatment

Based on treatment, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented into antibiotics, antifungals, and analgesics. Due to the first line of treatment, the antibiotics segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Route of Administration

Based on the route of administration, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented into parenteral, topical, and oral. Due to convenience, non-invasiveness, and being easily administered at home, the oral segment dominates the global market with its largest revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Being the primary site of care for patients with osteomyelitis, the hospital pharmacy segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global osteomyelitis therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, with its largest revenue share, dominates the global market. Favorable payment regulations for osteomyelitis therapy bolster the healthcare system in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for osteomyelitis therapeutics:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for osteomyelitis therapeutics in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape U.S. Europe Japan Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL OSTEOMYELITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Acute Chronic Vertebral GLOBAL OSTEOMYELITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PATIENT TYPE Adults Pediatric GLOBAL OSTEOMYELITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT Antibiotics Antifungals Analgesics

OSTEOMYELITIS THERAPEUTICS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

