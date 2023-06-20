Havila Kystruten AS : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

English Norwegian

You are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of



Havila Kystruten AS.

DATE: 27 JUNE 2023

HRS: 09:00

PLACE: Online (without physical attendance for shareholders)

The translation into English has been provided for information purposes only.

PROPOSAL FOR THE AGENDA:

1. Opening of the meeting by the Chairman of the Board and a list of attending shareholders

2. Election of chairperson and co-signatory of the minutes

3. Approval of the notice and proposal for the agenda

4. Increase in the Company’s share capital by way of cash contribution

5. Increase in the Company’s share capital by way of set off

6. Authorisation to carry out subsequent offering

The notice will be sent to shareholders, by post to the registered address in VPS, or through VPS.

The notice with attachments will be made available at the company's homepage.



Contacts:



CEO Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650



CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

