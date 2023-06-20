MetaWorks to Acquire Web3 Rights for Horror Film ‘The Skulleton’

‘The Skulleton’ will Feature Two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious franchise), Shawnee Smith (Saw franchise), and Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black)



Fairfield, CA., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space, announced today it has agreed to acquire the Web3 rights for the upcoming horror film 'The Skulleton.'

This agreement provides MetaWorks exclusive access to images, videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and outtakes from the movie and the ability to create engaging NFTs for enthusiasts to enhance their connection to the film. Furthermore, MetaWorks has obtained Web3 rights, enabling the company to develop interactive and immersive Metaverse experiences for 'The Skulleton.'

MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher commented, “Fan engagement is central to the Web3 movement and is what we believe NFTs are all about. We’re thrilled to work with 'The Skulleton' creators to develop unique community-driven content and digital collectibles that will deliver innovative, immersive, and engaging experiences for 'The Skulleton' fans." Gallagher continued, “We believe the horror genre, with its younger demographic, is a perfect fit for a Web3 program like the one we have planned for ‘The Skulleton.’”

The Horror genre generated over $625 Billion in revenue at the box office in 2022 and is very popular and growing with the younger demographics. Recent reports show that twenty years ago, horror movies accounted for around 4% of all films made , whereas today, that number has more than tripled to approximately 13%.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize content for their communities, empowering their transition to Web3. MetaWorks Platforms owns and operates movie distribution platforms Vuele.io and MusicFX.io, its fan engagement platform that creates deeper connections between fans and artists using Web3 technologies.

