ShorePoint’s Ryan McCullough and Michael Morton to Present Educational Session at DOE NLIT Summit 2023

HERNDON, Va., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Ryan McCullough, and Technical Program Manager, Michael Morton, will co-present an educational session on enterprise security data integration at the National Laboratories Information Technology Summit 2023. Designed to support the exchange of IT service management best practices, NLIT Summit 2023 will bring together professionals from across the 17 U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratories June 27 – 30 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



ShorePoint is also staffing Booth #219 at the event, to facilitate conversations about cybersecurity, Zero Trust Architecture frameworks and enterprise IT modernization.

“The DOE National Laboratories are solving some of the world’s most complex challenges,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and chief executive officer of ShorePoint. “We’re excited for NLIT Summit 2023, where we’ll exchange some of the cybersecurity best practices that are helping to ensure continued success of the DOE National Laboratories’ vital work.”

McCullough and Morton will co-present a session with speakers from the National Nuclear Security Administration and Sandia National Laboratories.

EDUCATIONAL SESSION

TITLE: NNSA Enterprise Security Data Integration: Modernizing Security Operations

WHEN: Wednesday, June 28 | 1:00 – 1:40 pm

PRESENTERS

Ryan McCullough, Executive VP and Chief Strategy Officer, ShorePoint

Michael Morton, Technical Program Manager, ShorePoint

Jacob Caswell, Technical Project Manager, Sandia National Laboratories

Robert Mastrovito, Executive Director and Solutions Architect, NNSA

Steven McAndrews, Deputy Associate Administrator for Information Management and Chief Information Officer, NNSA

SESSION DESCRIPTION

The Office of Information Management and the Chief Information Officer for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NA-IM) is expanding enterprise visibility into actionable cyber data. This requires increasing the volume and types of data sources while enabling correlation across the disparate feeds. This will be accomplished through an Enterprise Cybersecurity Data Integration architecture that drives Lab/Site/Plant sustained data ownership while enabling analytics across an integrated Data Mesh. Foundational to this initiative is the selection of the right set of Enterprise Tools that can seamlessly generate this usable security intelligence. We will leverage work already started at the National Labs, like Sandia, which has developed a way and process for identifying and recommending enterprise tools at their Laboratory.

NA-IM is eager to establish a Tiger Team to achieve the same level of assessment at an enterprise level for the benefit of all of the M&Os. A major requirement of NA-IM with enterprise tools is to ensure they are deployed in such a manner to allow the data to be collected and shared with all who need to have access to this data. NA-IM has brought on board ShorePoint to help with the collection of data to meet these objectives and are currently running a pilot at LLNL.

For highlights of the session, visit McCullough, Morton and other ShorePoint representatives at booth #219.

