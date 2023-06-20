Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Forecast to 2030: Increasing Demand for Crop Protection Chemicals for Improving the Yield of Crops Drives Growth

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), By Application (Herbicides), By Source, By Type By Crop, By Formulation, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural adjuvants market size is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for crop protection chemicals for improving the yield of crops due to shrinking arable land and growing population globally. The global demand for crop protection products is expected to drive market growth.

For instance, according to the Economic Survey, the agricultural and other related industries in India were the most resilient to COVID-19, with a growth of around 3.6% in 2020-21 and 3.9% in 2021-22. In addition, in the U.S., the agricultural sector contributed around 5.0% of the country's total GDP due to the rising demand for food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



Moreover, due to the population explosion, farmers are required to produce more food grains in a short span of time. Also, the sizes of arable lands have shrunk due to the growing population and rapid urbanization & industrialization, further increasing the pressure on farmers to produce more on less available land.

This is a huge concern for agriculture-based economies in the world, such as India, which is highly dependent on agriculture and related activities. Thus, farmers resort to using agricultural adjuvants and fertilizers to increase the yield in a short period. Furthermore, according to the FAO, agriculture will need to produce approx. 50% more food, biofuel, and livestock fodder by 2030 than that produced in 2012 to meet the global demand.



This has resulted in the growing demand for agrochemicals, which, in turn, will drive the demand for the product market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials may hamper the industry growth to some extent.

The majority of agrochemical raw materials are exported by China; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 in China, the supply of various raw materials including petroleum products and chemicals have been affected, resulting in fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials and ultimately the prices of agricultural adjuvants.

Companies Mentioned

Clariant AG

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Ingevity

Nufarm Ltd.

Corteva Agriscience

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC.

Helena Chemical Company

Winfield United

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.

Stepan Company

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report Highlights

The global market growth is attributed to the increasing rate of crop loss due to pests & insects hampering the production yield

The activator adjuvants segment dominated the market in 2022 since these activators are used in agrochemicals as they are less expensive and easier to obtain than utility adjuvants

The herbicides application segment led the global market in 2022 as herbicides are used to suppress the growth of undesirable plants, such as weeds, which cause around 25% of crop loss worldwide annually. According to the FAO, over 2 million tons of herbicides were consumed globally in 2019. This is more than double the number of insecticides used in 2019

The petroleum-based source segment led the market in 2022 due to the ability of these sources to slow down the drying rate of crop protection chemicals to improve their absorption into crops, thus making them more efficient

The conventional segment dominated the market in 2022 as they are majorly used with pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers for improving yields of oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables

Asia Pacific was the leading region in 2022 on account of the availability of low-cost labor and an abundance of raw materials

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Analysis

3.2.2 Technology Trends Analysis

3.2.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing Demand For Crop Protection Chemicals

3.4.1.2 Growing Population & Shrinking Arable Land

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.2.1 Stringent Regulations To Hinder The Market Growth

3.4.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.4.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter Analysis

3.6.2 Pestel Analysis



Chapter 4 Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.1.1 Activator Adjuvants

4.1.1.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Activator Adjuvants, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.1.2 Utility Adjuvants

4.1.2.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Utility Adjuvants, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1 Herbicides

5.1.1.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Herbicides, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.2 Insecticides

5.1.2.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Insecticides, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.3 Fungicides

5.1.3.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Fungicides, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.1.4.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Other Applications, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.1.1 Petroleum-based

6.1.1.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Petroleum Based, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

6.1.2 Bio-based

6.1.2.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Bio-Based, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Formulation Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.1.1 Oil-based

7.1.1.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Oil Based, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

7.1.2 Other Formulation

7.1.2.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Other Formulation, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Type By Crop Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Type By Crop Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.1.1 Organic

8.1.1.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Organic, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

8.1.2 Conventional

8.1.2.1 Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecast And Trend Analysis, By Conventional, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Agricultural Adjuvants Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Listing

10.2 Financial Performance

10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4 Company Categorization

10.5 Company Heat Map Analysis

10.6 List Of Key End-Users

10.7 Strategy Mapping

10.7.1 Expansion

10.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.7.3 Partnership

10.7.4 Research & Development

10.7.5 New Product Launch

10.7.6 Other Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w07lxl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment