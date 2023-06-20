CFA Institute Celebrates 60 Years of the CFA® Program

Toronto, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is proud to be recognizing the 60th anniversary of the CFA Program, the leading credential for the investment profession globally.

On June 15, 1963, 284 candidates sat for the very first CFA exam. Those trailblazers helped spark the creation of a global network of investment professionals committed to bringing higher standards to the investment industry. We at CFA Society Toronto are proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary and to continue promoting the advancement of a trustworthy financial sector.

So much has changed in the investment industry since the CFA exam was first administered. The original CFA program focused on equity security analysis and emphasized ethical and professional standards. Through annual revisions to the curriculum, the CFA Program incorporates new investing concepts as they become mainstream: new securities, new strategies, new theories, or new tools.

Over six decades the CFA Program curriculum has introduced a range of market innovations, including:

1960s -- Capital asset pricing model and Sharpe ratio

1970s -- Black-Scholes and mean-variance optimization

1980s -- Performance attribution and mortgage-backed securities

1990s -- Exchange-traded funds and value at risk

2000s -- Collateralized debt securities and IFRS

2010s -- AI/machine learning and green bonds

2020s -- Geopolitics and digital assets

Recently, the CFA Program underwent significant enhancements as part of its continual efforts to meet the needs of a new generation of candidates.

The CFA Program prepares individuals for career paths in every sector of the global finance industry. The CFA designation denotes mastery of the investment analysis and decision-making skills needed in the investment profession.

CFA Society Toronto CEO, Fred Pinto, CFA, adds “With nearly 200,000 Charterholders, CFA Institute has every reason to celebrate this anniversary milestone. As the largest CFA Society in over 160 global financial markets, we continue to partner to collectively build a stronger and more vibrant financial community.”

CFA Society Toronto is home to more than 11,000 members and we continue to support their on-going professional learning with educational resources, career events, networking opportunities, and more. Learn more about CFA Society Toronto www.cfatoronto.ca

