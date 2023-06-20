Salus GRC Announces the Addition of Two Industry Veterans

WESTPORT, Conn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salus GRC (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Peter Wilson as Chief Operating Officer and Jacob Cane as Managing Director – Head of Cybersecurity Services.



Salus GRC provides a full suite of tech-enabled governance, risk and compliance (“GRC”) support to private fund managers and other financial services firms, with offerings that include regulatory registration and filing services, compliance program development and ongoing support, regulatory exam assistance, compliance training and education, regulatory due diligence, and cybersecurity. Salus GRC aspires to be the employer of choice in the GRC space, attracting experienced professionals who bring a singular focus on providing the highest level of client service. Over time, the Company expects to expand its service offering to include ESG, regulatory technology (RegTech), and GRC support for other industry verticals.

Mr. Wilson brings over 20 years of professional experience to Salus GRC. Most recently he was the Head of U.S. Compliance Consulting at Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps). In addition, Peter has held numerous senior management positions within the asset management industry, including serving as a CCO and legal counsel.

“Pete is an extraordinarily talented GRC leader with an impressive reputation,” said Bill Mulligan, CEO of Salus GRC. “I’ve known Pete for well over a decade and am thrilled to work alongside him as we collectively build Salus GRC into an industry powerhouse.”

Mr. Wilson added, “This is such an incredible opportunity to help Salus GRC revolutionize the GRC space. As COO, I look forward to working with this talented team to fulfill its commitment to our clients and partners.”

Mr. Cane brings over 25 years of IT and cybersecurity experience to Salus GRC. Most recently he was the Head of Customer Success & Strategy at Drawbridge Partners, a cybersecurity firm serving the investment industry. He was previously co-founder and CEO of Proactive Technologies, an outsourced IT and cybersecurity provider to investment managers. Proactive was acquired by Abacus Group, where Jacob was a member of the leadership team.

“Cybersecurity is an integral part of GRC, and the blend of expertise, leadership, and vision that Jacob brings to the table will advance Salus GRC’s commitment to becoming an industry leader,” said Mr. Mulligan. “We are very fortunate to have Jacob lead our cybersecurity team to ensure our clients successfully navigate the risks in this highly complex and rapidly evolving space.”

“I am excited to add my experience in technology and cybersecurity to such an accomplished and dynamic team. This exceptional opportunity allows me to collaborate with outstanding professionals who share a passion for client service and a desire to be industry leaders in everything we do,” said Mr. Cane.

