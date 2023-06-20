ShapeTX Announces the Appointment of Adrian W. Briggs, Ph.D. As Chief Technology Officer

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShapeTX, the programmable medicine company using AI and RNA to end genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Adrian W. Briggs, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Throughout his career, Dr. Briggs has been leading teams to develop disruptive technological innovations in life sciences. He earned his PhD under the mentorship of Nobel Prize Laureate Svante Pääbo at the Max Planck Institute where he was one of the first authors on the seminal publications leading to the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Following a postdoctoral fellowship in George Church’s lab at Harvard Medical School, he led the founding team at AbVitro to pioneer the development of high throughput immune single-cell sequencing. AbVitro was acquired by Juno Therapeutics, and shortly after by Bristol Myers Squibb, where Dr. Briggs led technology-focused teams.

“Adrian’s leadership and success in using technology to solve intractable problems ensure we remain at the forefront of technological advancements as we guide our promising therapies one step closer to the clinic,” said Francois Vigneault, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShapeTX. “As CTO, Adrian will provide important insights and work with R&D leaders across ShapeTX to conceive and advance new technologies to drive us closer to our vision of transforming lives through programmable medicines.”

Since joining ShapeTX, Dr. Briggs has led the Company through expansive growth by driving the development of disruptive technologies. In his new role as CTO, he will lead Research Technologies, a new division focusing on technology innovation, refinement, and industrialization across all ShapeTX platforms including RNAfixTM and RNAswapTM payload technologies, AAVidTM capsid engineering, and TruStableTM cell lines for AAV production in partnership with the company’s Research Therapeutics, Manufacturing, and AI teams.