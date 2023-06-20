Automotive Switches Market Size is Expected to Witness a Valuation of US$ 34.22 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Automotive Switches Market Size is expected to reach US$ 34.22 billion by 2033, from US$ 17.73 billion in 2023. The market for automotive switches is expected to grow globally at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2033.



An electronic device or component used in cars to operate numerous systems and functions is referred to as a "automotive switch." It is a physical interface that enables the driver or other passengers to turn on or off particular car features. Electromechanical or electronic switches can be used in automobiles, depending on how they are built and how they function. They need wiring connections in order to transfer signals and regulate the related systems because they are linked to the vehicle's electrical system.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The automotive industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements, and switches are no exception. The introduction of advanced features such as touch-sensitive switches, electronic control switches, and customizable switches with integrated functionalities is driving the demand for automotive switches.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles in North America is fueling the demand for automotive switches. These vehicles require specialized switches for functions such as battery management, power distribution, and electric drivetrain control.

Stringent safety regulations imposed by government bodies, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States and Transport Canada, are pushing automotive manufacturers to incorporate advanced safety features into their vehicles. This includes the use of switches for functions like airbag deployment, traction control, and electronic stability control.

Consumers in North America are increasingly seeking enhanced convenience and comfort features in their vehicles. This has led to the incorporation of switches for functions like power windows, power mirrors, seat adjustment, climate control, and infotainment systems. The market for automotive switches in the US is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and expected to witness a valuation of US $ 6.60 Bn by the end of the forecast period.





Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to have a significant impact on the automotive switches market. As EVs continue to gain popularity, the demand for specialized switches for battery management, power distribution, and EV-specific functions will rise.

The development and deployment of autonomous vehicles have the potential to revolutionize the automotive industry. Autonomous vehicles rely heavily on electronic systems and sensors, which require advanced switches for control and monitoring. The growth of autonomous vehicles will drive the demand for switches with enhanced functionalities and integration capabilities.

ADAS technologies, such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, are becoming increasingly prevalent in vehicles. These systems rely on switches for their operation. As ADAS features become more widespread, the demand for switches that support these functionalities will grow.

The integration of connectivity and infotainment systems in vehicles is a growing trend. These systems require switches for functions like audio control, navigation, and smartphone integration. The demand for switches that can support advanced connectivity features and user-friendly interfaces will continue to rise.

Challenges hindering the market growth

Modern vehicles are equipped with a wide range of electronic systems and components, leading to increased complexity. This complexity poses challenges for the integration of switches and requires advanced technologies and design considerations to ensure seamless operation and reliability.

Cost pressures in the automotive industry can limit the adoption of advanced switch technologies. Automakers and suppliers strive to balance the need for high-quality switches with cost efficiency, which can impact the availability of advanced switch solutions for all vehicle segments.

The automotive switches market in North America is highly competitive, with numerous suppliers offering a wide range of switch solutions. Intense competition can lead to price wars and reduced profit margins, making it challenging for companies to invest in research and development for innovative switch technologies.



Strategies for manufacturers/suppliers to scale in the market

Manufacturers can scale by expanding their product portfolios to offer a comprehensive range of automotive switches. This includes developing switches for various vehicle types, functionalities, and applications. Diversification enables companies to cater to a wider customer base and capture opportunities across different segments of the automotive industry. For instance, Semetech Corporation had recently introduced FemtoSwitch Load switches specifically designed for the automotive sector. Moreover, these switches are well suited for persevering battery life in specific automotive switches such as smart keys.

Continuous technological innovation is crucial for scaling in the automotive switches market. Manufacturers should invest in research and development (R&D) to develop advanced switch technologies that offer enhanced features, improved performance, and increased reliability. Innovations such as touch-sensitive switches, haptic feedback, and integrated functionalities can provide a competitive edge.



Key Companies Profiled

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd,

LS Automotive Technologies

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

Honeywell International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Omron Corporation

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

Toyodenso Co. Ltd.

Industrial Engineering Syndicate (INENSY)

Aptiv Plc



Key Segments of Automotive Switches Industry Research

By Vehicle: Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Tractors Forklifts Two Wheelers Electric Vehicles

By Switch : Automotive Interior Control Switches AC Switch Assembly Light Modules/Switches Multifunctional Switches Overhead Console Switches Multimedia Switch Assemblies Steering Switch Assemblies Seat Control Switches Seat Heater Switches Automotive Access Management Switches Power Window Switch Assemblies Side Window Switches Door Light Switches Ignition Switches Powerlift Gate Switches Sun Roof Switches Back Carrier Switches Automotive Powertrains Reverse Light Switches Brake Light Switches Automatic Gear Control Switches Automatic Reverse Parking Brake Switches Hand Brake Switches Fork Lifting Switch Modules

By Sales Channel: OEMs Aftermarket

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



