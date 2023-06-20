Flash News: OKX Wallet - DEX Encourages Users to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge" Aggregator with New Educational Series

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 20, 2023.

OKX Wallet - DEX Encourages Users to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge" Aggregator with New Educational Series

OKX Wallet - DEX has launched a brand campaign that aims to provide users with the opportunity to "Experience the Most Powerful DEX and Cross-Chain Bridge Aggregator" through a series of educational content on OKX's LEARN blog, YouTube and community channels.

As a follow-up to OKX's 'The System Needs a Rewrite' global brand campaign, which boldly challenges the status quo and advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems, this new series is designed to educate users on the benefits of decentralized exchanges and how they can leverage OKX's DEX aggregator to make trades with complete transparency and security.

The series will also highlight the benefits of using OKX Wallet - DEX, including:

• Best pricing and convenience at users' fingertips, including recommendations on the optimal transaction path.

• Unmatched security, featuring Know-Your-Trade (KYT) technology that detects and notifies users of high-risk tokens on the chain, while its Flash Bot keeps users' transactions private to prevent unnecessarily high maximal extraction value (MEV).

• A comprehensive suite of decentralized trading options, giving users the ability to swap 300,000+ tokens across 20+ chains - without constraints on trading volume or trading pair and with 300+ DEXs to choose from.

• No platform trading fees means users can keep more of their trades.

The educational content series will consist of a variety of formats, including blog posts and videos. The content will cover a wide range of topics, including the benefits of self-custody, the importance of security and the different types of DEXs and how they work.

OKX Wallet will also launch a trading competition next week as part of its DEX brand campaign. The competition aims to encourage users to experience the power of its decentralized exchange and cross-chain bridge aggregator. More information on OKX Wallet's upcoming competitions will be announced via its community channels, so stay tuned.

For more information about OKX Wallet - DEX, click here.



