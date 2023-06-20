StrataTech Announces New Electrical Lineworker Program

Irving, TX, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), a leading operator of skilled trade schools, announced today the launch of a new lineworker program for students seeking training in the field of utility power distribution, construction, maintenance, troubleshooting and repair. Students can now enroll in the 15-week program at the new Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro campus, located in Irving, Texas.



The new program comes as StrataTech continues to expand its footprint nationwide by adding new campuses and new programs to its lineup. Tulsa Welding School is a trusted name in skilled trades education, providing students with hands-on training guided by expert instructors for more than 70 years. Dallas Metro is the fourth Tulsa Welding School campus and the fifth trade school for StrataTech (which also includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. in Phoenix ).



The electrical lineworker program is a first-of-its-kind within StrataTech’s portfolio of schools. Students will receive certifications in pole climbing, overhead and underground construction, system design and operation, national electric safety code, AC and DC circuits and electric power preparing students for environments, scenarios and safety standards they may encounter in the industry. The curriculum is consistent with the national standards for electrical power generation, distribution and transmission industry as described in the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The program also offers an option for students to receive their required OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health) 10-Hour certification card that is intended for entry level workers and required by most employers.



“At StrataTech, we always strive to seek out new ways to expand our offerings and elevate the level of opportunities we provide for students pursuing a career in the skilled trades,” said Mary Kelly, President and CEO of StrataTech. “Our new (Electrical) Lineworker program will allow us to graduate more students who can help meet the growing demand for skilled powerline installers and repairers and better power our nation.”



TWS Dallas Metro’s Electrical Lineworker program will be led by industry veteran Zachary Taylor. Taylor has more than 20 years of experience with primary voltage of overhead and underground distribution systems and has spent the past four years as the lead instructor at Southeast Lineman Training Center in Trenton, GA. Taylor’s career has given him the opportunity to work on major projects around the country, including jobs with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), which provides natural gas and electric service to approximately 16 million people in California, and assisting with critical hurricane damage repairs along the East Coast and in Puerto Rico.



StrataTech is launching its Electrical Lineworker program at a time when employment of electrical power-line installers and repairers is expected to grow, largely on account of increasing electrical grid needs around the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Texas, for example, has the highest employment level among electrical power-line installers and repairers compared to all other states, with an annual mean salary of $71,190 in the Dallas area.



“Texas is booming with opportunity for anyone pursuing a fulfilling career in a skilled trade, no matter their background,” said James Cooper, Campus President at TWS Dallas Metro. “We’re excited we can further diversify our curriculum and offer our students a pathway toward a lucrative and sustainable career they can take with them, no matter their location.”



The first cohort for the new Electrical Lineworker program begins this summerat TWS Dallas Metro, located in the Irving, Texas suburb. TWS Dallas Metro will host two open house events on June 21 and 24 for prospective students to tour the campus, meet faculty and learn more about the program. Those interested in enrolling in the Electrical Lineworker program must be at least 18 years old and have received their high school diploma or GED. They must also be eligible to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license and pass a physical exam.



TWS Dallas Metro will also expand their course offerings with training programs in welding, refrigeration and electrical technologies. For more information visit tws.edu/dallas.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School (near Dallas, TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

About Tulsa Welding School

Tulsa Welding School (TWS) was founded in 1949 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and has trained thousands of individuals to become entry level professionals in the skilled trades for more than 70 years. Students learn hands-on, technical competencies and skills through labs, virtual reality and classroom instruction, with a curriculum designed to meet employers’ needs. TWS offers welding, HVAC/R and electrical programs. There are four TWS campuses across the country including Tulsa Welding School in Tulsa, Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center in Houston, and Tulsa Welding School serving the Dallas /Ft. Worth metro. Accredited Schools, ACCSC. Licensed by OBPVS, approved and regulated by TWC, and licensed by Florida CIE (License #2331). For more information, visit www.tws.edu or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

Attachments