MentorCloud and Audvisor Partner to Deliver a World-Class Career Growth Experience

Menlo Park, CA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MentorCloud , the world’s leading human-to-human learning and mentoring platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Audvisor , an innovative platform that features micro-podcasts from the best minds in business, along with world-class experts.

With this partnership, MentorCloud users will now be able to access the Audvisor platform and its vast library of micro-podcasts with a click of a button directly from the MentorCloud platform. Mentors will also have the ability to direct their mentees to listen to specific micro-podcasts and playlists in Audvisor as part of their mentoring relationships.

“We believe that advice and inspiration don’t need to be long-winded to be effective,” said Audvisor CEO Michael Martin. “We are thrilled to partner with MentorCloud to provide an additional tool for mentors to accelerate the growth of the people they are mentoring with short and succinct micro-podcasts.”

Audvisor, founded by Rajesh Setty a 16x author on business, entrepreneurship, and professional development, and Michael Martin, a serial entrepreneur and investor, is host to thousands of micro-podcasts, each of which is under three minutes in duration. The micro-podcasts are unique and concise, featuring best-selling authors, leaders, award-winning speakers, executive coaches, mentors, and venture capitalists. A few of the brilliant minds that share their knowledge on the Audvisor platform are Tom Peters, Josh Bersin, Tom Chi, Pamela Slim, and Sally Hogshead. Audvisor’s easy-to-use interface streamlines audio content specific to the needs and interests of subscribers with topics ranging from leadership and productivity to management and living well, and offers networking options through customizable playlists and group chats.

“We are constantly on the lookout for ways to increase value to our users. Audvisor is the perfect complement for our platform and we have already begun to receive a number of positive responses from our customers about the partnership,” said MentorCloud Founder and CEO Dr. Ravishankar Gundlapalli.

MentorCloud helps medium-to-large organizations accelerate business outcomes through human-led growth. The MentorCloud platform makes it easy to scale learning and development initiatives with the power of human-to-human learning and mentoring. Organizations using MentorCloud have seen rapid increases in productivity, employee engagement, and retention of their people. The partnership with Audvisor will further enhance the mentoring experience within MentorCloud.

About MentorCloud

Founded in 2013, MentorCloud accelerates business performance and agility for companies by helping them attract, engage, retain, and grow their employees. MentorCloud offers companies a smart, easy, and scalable technology platform and methodology, for employees to tap into internal human wisdom that is readily available with subject-matter experts and leaders. MentorCloud is used by global brands like Marriott International, Merck Group, ASBA, Seven West Media, IESE Business School, and Nasdaq Center with measurable ROI through accelerated skills development, talent engagement, and retention. For more information, visit https://www.mentorcloud.com

About Audvisor