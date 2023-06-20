ApartmentLove Completes Systemwide Upgrade to Vacation Rental Marketing Website OwnerDirect.com

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a comprehensive update of its vacation rental marketing website OwnerDirect.com.



Acquired in the summer of 2022 by ApartmentLove, OwnerDirect.com is a dedicated short-term vacation rental marketing website with a more than 20-year operating history. Serving millions of travelers seeking unique vacation and holiday rental experiences, and after nearly a year in development, OwnerDirect.com is again at the forefront of layout, function, and design. Having successfully automated many of the legacy and manual systems within OwnerDirect.com, the beautifully styled new website is an easy-to-use, efficient, and scalable global solution that has been exceptionally well received by discerning users from coast to coast and around the world.

“We’re thrilled with the new look, feel, and functionality of OwnerDirect.com,” said Trevor Davidson – President and CEO of ApartmentLove. Adding, “The short-term rental market is very active today as hosts and guests are searching for credible alternative platforms to find and rent vacation properties with confidence and ease. Having automated the booking process and streamlined the onboarding of new listing partners, this is a very exciting time for the Company as we now graduate our focus to secure more than 1,000,000 vacation listings and establish our presence in upwards of 100 countries worldwide.”

Earning a fee for every successfully completed booking made on OwnerDirect.com, the Company will continue investing in custom Search Engine Optimization (“SEO”) strategies to best align with the Google search algorithm and capture the most qualified and action-oriented guests searching vacation rentals via the Internet. OwnerDirect.com attracted more than 400,000 unique users in the 1st quarter of 2023, the majority of which originated on Internet search engines like Google.

“The launch went as expected and the site is performing well,” says Ken Lang – CTO for ApartmentLove, when asked how he feels about the global launch of OwnerDirect.com. Adding, “The hard part is behind us. Now, we tweak the site to increase its speed and optimize its performance while perfecting the user experience to reach our performance goals. For me, I’m most excited for our AI and Machine Learning undertakings and how they will support our ongoing SEO and other growth marketing initiatives.”

The Company’s Machine Learning pilot study is scheduled to begin in July 2023, in lockstep with the actioning of the Company’s first major supply side integration which is anticipated to add about 100,000 new vacation rental listings to OwnerDirect.com in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

