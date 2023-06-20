Bone Densitometer Market is Expected to Reach $378 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bone densitometer industry is poised for significant growth in the near future due to factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoporosis, continuous technological advancements, integration of software and data analytics, demand for portable devices, increasing awareness about bone health, and expanding markets in emerging economies. With an aging global population and the growing importance of early detection and preventive care, the demand for bone densitometry devices is expected to increase. Manufacturers are focused on developing more accurate and efficient devices, incorporating advanced software and analytics for better data analysis, and catering to the need for portable solutions. These trends indicate a positive outlook for the industry, with a strong emphasis on improving the diagnosis, monitoring, and management of bone-related conditions.

Bone Densitometer market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $299 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $378 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, rising healthcare expenditure and the growing geriatric population, are driving the growth of the market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=15369222

Bone Densitometer Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $299 million Estimated Value by 2027 $378 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Market Size Available for 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Bone Densitometer market:

Technology, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of osteoporosis

Bone Densitometer market major players covered in the report, such as:

GE Healthcare (US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

OSI Systems Inc. (US)

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France)

Swissray Global Healthcare Holding Ltd. (Taiwan)

BeamMed Ltd. (Israel)

Echolight S.P.A (Italy)

Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden)

Medonica Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy)

AMPall Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy)

Shenzhen XRAY Electric Co. Ltd. (China)

YOZMA BMTech Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Nanoomtech Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Osteosys Corporation (South Korea)

FURUNO Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System Co. Ltd. (China)

XinGaoYi Co. Ltd. (China)

Anjue Medical Equipment (China)

Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

OsCare Medical Oy (Finland)

CyberLogic Inc. (US)

and Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co. Ltd. (China)

and Among Others

Buy Bone Densitometer Industry Report (154 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=15369222

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Bone Densitometer market, By Technology

Axial Bone Densitometry

Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA)

Quantitative computed tomography (QCT)

Peripheral Bone Densitometry

Quantitative ultrasound (QUS)

Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

Other Peripheral Bone Densitometry instruments

Bone Densitometer market, By Application

Osteoporosis and osteopenia diagnosis

Cystic fibrosis diagnosis

Chronic kidney diseases diagnosis

Body composition measurement diagnosis

Rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis

Bone Densitometer market, By End User

Hospitals & specialty clinics

Diagnostic & imaging centers

Other end users

Bone Densitometer market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=15369222

The key stakeholders in the Bone Densitometer market include:

Manufacturers: These are companies that design, develop, and produce bone densitometry devices. They invest in research and development to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and functionality of their products. Manufacturers play a crucial role in driving innovation, meeting regulatory requirements, and supplying bone densitometry devices to healthcare providers and facilities.

Healthcare Providers: Healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers, are significant stakeholders in the bone densitometer market. They utilize bone densitometry devices for diagnosing and monitoring conditions such as osteoporosis. Healthcare providers rely on accurate and reliable bone densitometry equipment to deliver quality patient care and make informed decisions regarding treatment and management of bone-related disorders.

Patients: Patients are important stakeholders as they are the recipients of bone densitometry services. They benefit from early detection and diagnosis of bone-related conditions, which enables appropriate interventions and preventive measures. Patients rely on bone densitometry devices for accurate assessment of bone health and to guide their treatment plans.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, play a critical role in overseeing the safety, efficacy, and quality of bone densitometry devices. They establish guidelines and regulations that manufacturers must adhere to for product approval and market authorization. These authorities ensure that bone densitometers meet the required standards and provide accurate and reliable results.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions and academic organizations contribute to the bone densitometer market through scientific research, clinical studies, and advancements in the field. They collaborate with manufacturers, healthcare providers, and regulatory authorities to conduct research, validate new technologies, and explore innovative applications for bone densitometry.

Insurance Providers: Insurance providers are stakeholders in the bone densitometer market as they may cover the costs associated with bone density testing for eligible individuals. Insurance companies assess the medical necessity of bone densitometry services and determine coverage policies based on evidence-based guidelines and reimbursement frameworks.

Advocacy Groups and Patient Organizations: Advocacy groups and patient organizations focused on bone health and related conditions also have a stake in the bone densitometer market. They play a role in raising awareness, educating patients and the public, and advocating for improved access to bone densitometry services. These groups work to ensure that individuals at risk of bone-related disorders receive appropriate screening and care.

These stakeholders collectively contribute to the growth, development, and accessibility of bone densitometry devices and services, with the common goal of improving bone health outcomes and patient care.

Bone Densitometer Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the total market value of Bone Densitometer Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Bone Densitometer Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Bone Densitometer Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Bone Densitometer Market report?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=15369222

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global bone densitometer market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global bone densitometer market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by type, application, end user, and region

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global bone densitometer market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products & services of leading players in the global bone densitometer market.

Related Reports:

Biosimilars Market

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market

Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the Rest of Asia Pacific Bone Densitometer market into Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/bone-densitometer-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/bone-densitometer.asp