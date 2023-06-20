StarTree Announces Integration between Apache Pinot and Delta Lake with StarTree Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree today announced the availability of a connector for the open-source lakehouse platform Delta Lake within StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot. Apache Pinot is an open-source, distributed data store designed to execute online analytical processing queries at ultra-low latency. Delta Lake is an increasingly popular data lakehouse technology and is used as a core component of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform . The seamless integration within StarTree Cloud ensures data consistency and availability, allowing businesses to harness the power of real-time analytics while leveraging both technologies' strengths.

In today's fast-paced and data-driven world, organizations face the challenge of extracting valuable insights from their data in real time. While Delta Lake excels at data processing and ad-hoc analytics, Apache Pinot provides the low-latency capabilities required for real-time analytics. Together, these technologies create a powerful and comprehensive analytics solution that can help users leverage the vast stores of data they produce.

“As a Databricks technology partner, StarTree is proud to provide our customers with the best of both worlds – the reliability, performance, and ease of use of Delta Lake for data processing and ad-hoc analytics, combined with the low-latency, high-throughput query capabilities of Apache Pinot for real-time, user-facing analytics,” said Jitender Aswani, Vice President of Engineering at StarTree. “Whether it's IoT, recommendation engines, Generative AI, or other real-time analytics use cases, this collaboration will help businesses to unlock valuable insights from their data in real time, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic market.”

For StarTree customers, Native Delta Lake support is now available in StarTree Data Manager, a feature exclusive to StarTree Cloud that provides a fully managed, no-code ingestion experience, to ingest data from Delta Lake to Pinot in just a few clicks. Businesses interested in integrating StarTree Cloud with their own Delta Lake implementation can contact StarTree for a free 30-day trial.

StarTree is also a sponsor of the Databricks Data + AI Summit , coming to San Francisco’s Moscone Center from June 26-29, 2023. StarTree representatives will be available at Booth #47 for demonstrations of the integration and free trials of StarTree Cloud.

About StarTree

StarTree is a cloud-based software company that enables business customers to derive advanced insights from real-time and historical data. StarTree was founded by the core software engineering team and inventors of Apache Pinot™, which currently powers hundreds of user-facing applications at companies across industries, including LinkedIn, Uber, Target, 7Eleven, Etsy, Walmart, WePay, Factual, Weibo, and more. StarTree Cloud has enabled even more companies to deploy and operate real-time analytics at scale, including Stripe, Sovrn, Razorpay, Rippling, Moveworks, Zomato/Blinkit, Just Eat Takeaway, and more.

StarTree has raised a total of $75 million to date. StarTree believes that every company should be able to deploy and operate real-time analytics at scale to differentiate itself from its competitors and deliver greater value to customers and users.