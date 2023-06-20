Stream Companies Executives, David Regn and Sarah Throne, Honored in the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 List

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a leading marketing and advertising agency, is thrilled to announce that two of its executives, David Regn, CEO and Co-founder, and Sarah Throne, Chief Strategy Officer, have been recognized in the highly prestigious 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 list awarded by Titan CEO and the headline sponsor Wipfli LLP. This distinguished accolade highlights their exceptional leadership, vision, and contributions to the industry.



David Regn, Co-founder and CEO of Stream Companies, has been at the forefront of the organization's success since its inception in 1996. Alongside his lifelong friend and business partner, Jason Brennan, Regn has cultivated Stream Companies into one of Philadelphia's fastest-growing privately held entrepreneurial companies. The agency has been consistently honored with awards such as the Inc. 5000 and the Philadelphia 100 multiple times. In 2022, Regn was honored with the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award and Philadelphia Titan 100, a testament to his unwavering dedication to success.

“With over 25 years of unwavering commitment and a relentless work ethic, David Regn has established himself as a prominent figure in Philadelphia's advertising landscape," said Brian Baker, President and Chief Client Officer, Stream Companies. "His foresight, leadership, and ability to drive growth have played a pivotal role in Stream Companies' continued success. I am proud to have worked alongside him and witnessed the meteoric growth of both this incredible leader and company."

Sarah Throne, Chief Strategy Officer at Stream Companies, has demonstrated remarkable prowess and dedication throughout her nine-year tenure with the agency. She has excelled in every role within the organization, growing from Inbound and Content Marketing Manager to her current executive role as Chief Strategy Officer. Throne has been instrumental in the development and oversight of Stream's Integrated Media departments and strategies, championing integration, breaking down siloes, and prioritizing client success. Her client-centric approach and commitment to delivering exceptional results have propelled her growth within the company and driven remarkable success for Stream Companies' clients.

"Sarah Throne's strategic acumen, forward-thinking mindset, and dedication to delivering exceptional results have been instrumental in shaping Stream Companies' growth and success," said Bill Parlaman, Chief Marketing Officer, fullthrottle.ai. "She exemplifies the core values of our organization and has been a driving force behind our integrated approach and commitment to client success."

The Philadelphia Titan 100 list recognizes the region's top CEOs and C-level executives who have made significant contributions to their industries. The honorees collectively employ over 93,000 individuals and generate an impressive $33 billion in annual revenues. Their exceptional leadership, passion, and vision have shaped the future of the Philadelphia business community.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to David Regn and Sarah Throne for their well-deserved recognition in the 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 list," said Jason Brennan, Co-founder of Stream Companies. "Their inclusion in this prestigious group further solidifies Stream Companies' position as a leader in the marketing and advertising industry."

The 2023 Philadelphia Titan 100 awards celebration will take place on September 21st, 2023, at "The Drexelbrook" in Drexel Hill, PA. The event will bring together the 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an unforgettable evening celebrating their outstanding achievements and contributions.

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 26 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

Stream has partnered with over 2,000 businesses in numerous industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately-owned companies in the United States.

To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit http://www.streamcompanies.com

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year.

Learn more at www.titan100.biz

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 70,000 clients and approximately 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the largest accounting and advisory firms in the nation. We bring integrated solutions to help our clients turn data into insights, optimize workflows, increase margins, and transform through digital innovation. Learn more at www.wipfli.com

