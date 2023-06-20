Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, receives more than $360,000 of Purchase Orders for its Shooter Attack/Safety Film Since May 26th

On May 26th, the Texas Education Agency implemented its final rule to improve school safety



With over 125 installations completed, Patriot Glass Solutions is positioned well to assist schools with the implementation of the TEA’s final rule

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today that it has received more than $361,000 of purchase orders to install shooter attack film/C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) and C-Bond Secure at schools in Texas since May 26, 2023. On May 26th, the Texas Education Agency implemented its final rule to improve school safety (the “Rule”).

With its products already installed in more than 125 schools in Texas, Patriot Glass Solutions – powered by C-Bond Systems’ technology – offers best-of-breed security film products to deter forced entry and provide ballistic resistance.

C-Bond Secure is stronger than just security film alone. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to a window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure can delay forced entry by up to a minute and a half, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to apprehend the perpetrator.

C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

“With over 125 school installations already completed, we are well positioned to assist schools with the implementation of the TEA’s final rule to ensure compliance,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions. “Keeping our school children, teachers, and staff safe and protected is one of our top priorities.”

Among other school security initiatives passed during the latest legislative session, the TEA’s Rule mandates that, “Unless inside an exterior secured area, doors constructed of glass or containing glass shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to open or otherwise enter through the door (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

The Rule also mandates that, “Except when inside an exterior secured area, all ground-level windows near exterior doors that are of a size and position that permits entry from the exterior if broken shall be constructed or modified such that the glass cannot be easily broken and allow an intruder to enter through the window frame (for example, using forced entry-resistant film).”

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that with over 125 school installations already completed, we are well positioned to assist schools with the implementation of the TEA’s final rule to ensure compliance; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that the TEA’s rule will be adopted by August 2023; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2023, November 14, 2022, and August 15, 2022, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.