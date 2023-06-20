Array Technologies Publishes Third Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has published its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.



The report contains notable highlights and progress updates, including:

Accomplishing our governance goal by increasing board female representation to 22%.

Enhancing our ESG Governance structure that includes a Nominating and Governance Committee ESG Quarterly Review, ESG Executive Steering Committee, and ESG Working Group.

Conducting an inaugural materiality assessment that validated our 2025 goals.

Progressing towards setting a Science-Based Target (SBTi) and improving our accounting of Scope 3 emissions to better quantify our supply chain emissions and manage climate risks.

Improving our third-party ratings with MSCI ESG, Sustainalytics, and ISS ESG and completing a first assessment with EcoVadis.

Becoming an official signatory of the UN Global Compact and endorsing the UN Global Compact CEO water mandate.

Expanding our international footprint through the acquisition of STI Norland and strengthening our position as the global leader in solar tracking.



“Our commitment to transparency, progress and action on our measurable ESG goals has helped fuel our tremendous growth in 2022 and deepened our pledge to become a more inclusive, sustainable company,” said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array Technologies. “We are well positioned to remain a key player in the global march towards a clean energy future and join the global business community in addressing some of the greatest challenges of our time. I remain excited by the opportunities we have as a business and a team that is dedicated to realizing our vision for ESG.”

About Array Technologies

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

