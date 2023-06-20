Surging Demand for Ultra-Thin Glass Propels the Market Growth Across Various Applications

Westford, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the ultra-thin glass market will attain a value of USD 30 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period (2023-2030). Ultra-thin glass offers several attractive properties such as flexibility, abrasion & corrosion resistance, surface smoothness, gas barrier capability and transparency making it suitable for a wide range of applications such as electronic & optical sensors, touch & display panels, semiconductors, energy storage devices and organic electronics. The increasing demand for electronic devices such as Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs), Organic LEDs (OLEDs), monitors, smartphones and laptops is expected to drive the demand for flat panel displays. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultra-Thin Glass Market"

Pages - 211

Tables - 122

Figures – 77

Ultrathin glass is a premium quality glass with an extremely thin profile, thinner than a single human hair strand. Ultrathin glass is known for its exceptional optical clarity, temperature stability, chemical consistency and mechanical durability, making it the preferred choice in various applications. Its superior quality enables it to perform exceptionally well in diverse fields, making it a popular choice for high-end electronic devices, display technologies, medical equipment and many other industrial applications. With all these features combined, ultrathin glass provides functionality that is hard to match with other materials.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/ultra-thin-glass-market

Prominent Players in Ultra-Thin Glass Market

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

AGC Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

CSG Holding Co., Ltd.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Luoyang Glass Company Limited

Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

G-Tech Optoelectronics Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co., Ltd.

Plan Optik AG

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

Gerresheimer AG

Rayotek Scientific Inc.

Kibing Group

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.

XinYi PV Products (Anhui) Holdings Limited

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/ultra-thin-glass-market

Float Segment is Dominating the Market Due to the Widespread Utilization of Ultra-Thin Float Glass in Architectural

The float segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the widespread utilization of ultra-thin float glass in architectural and automotive windshield applications. In the float process, raw materials such as soda lime and borosilicate are utilized to produce ultra-thin glass. The process involves the molten glass being floated onto a bed of molten tin, creating an ultra-thin and uniform sheet of glass. This technique results in a high-quality product with excellent optical properties, high durability and resistance to temperature changes.

The United States is anticipated to lead the market in North America during the forecast period. SIA's eight-point policy plan is expected to promote US economic growth and innovation and strengthen the US semiconductor industry. The plan includes policies related to research, trade, tax, export control, workforce, environment, health and safety. These policies are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Touch Panel Display Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

The touch panel display segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of smart TVs. Touch panel displays are widely used in electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, and smart TVs. Furthermore, the use of ultra-thin glass in touch panel displays helps reduce the weight of the electronic product, making it more appealing to potential buyers and driving the segment's growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the ultra-thin glass market, owing to the presence of major countries such as China, Japan and India with a high demand for ultra-thin glass. China holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow rapidly, with various major competitors operating in the region, contributing to the growth of the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Ultra-Thin Glass market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/ultra-thin-glass-market

Key Developments in Ultra-Thin Glass Market

Suunto, a well-known manufacturer of sports watches, announced the launch of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro in Australia in 2022. This new product is an upgrade of the Suunto 9 Peak, with a sleek ultra-thin design and an extended battery life of 21 days. The Suunto 9 Peak Pro also features several new net watersport modes to cater to water sports enthusiasts. The release of the Suunto 9 Peak Pro highlights the company's commitment to developing cutting-edge sports technology products.

Huawei launched a new line of smart glasses in China in 2021. The glasses have a detachable front frame and can connect to two devices simultaneously. In addition, the glasses' temples have square 128mm "ultra-thin large-amplitude" stereo speakers, enabling music streaming and hands-free calling. Moreover, the glasses feature an inverse sound field acoustic system that helps reduce sound leakage while also improving outdoor sound. Huawei's latest product launch showcases the company's innovative approach towards developing cutting-edge smart devices that cater to the needs of modern-day consumers.

Key Questions Answered in Ultra-Thin Glass Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market

Global Flat Glass Market

Global Blister Packaging Market

Global Aerospace Foam Market

Global Heterogeneous Catalyst Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com