Global Excitation Systems Market is Expected to generate worth of US$ 4.8 Billion by forecast period ending 2033 | Data analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global excitation systems market value is estimated to be nearly US$ 3.1 billion in 2023. FMI predicts the market could register a 4.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033 and conclude at a value of US$ 4.8 billion by 2033.



The demand for excitation systems is getting fueled by the ongoing expansion of end-use industries including oil & gas, electricity, mining, chemicals, and others. Moreover, the growing deployment of synchronous machines is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the sales of excitation systems in the coming days.

Many market trends and opportunities are also surging with the demand for excitation systems in synchronous machines of electric utilities in developing nations. However, the design of complex excitation systems, which makes maintenance tasks challenging, is a notable factor impeding the growth of the worldwide market.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

As per the report, the sales of exciting systems in the United System are predicted to register an average of 4.6% CAGR through 2033. The country’s sizable supplier, as well as client base, is the main factor contributing to its supremacy in the global excitation systems industry.

China held a leading position in 2022, and it is anticipated that it may continue to do so during the projected period. The country has a significant market presence and potential for future expansion that could render its exciting systems industry a 4.5% CAGR until 2033.

As per the FMI market report, the brushless product segment is anticipated to witness a high CAGR of 4.4% through 2033. The market demand for brushless excitation systems is growing by the combination of their benefits like quick systems, minimal losses, and great performance. However, the static segment is anticipated to continue a dominant position with the demands of sectors looking for stable and effective power-generating solutions.

Until the year 2022, more than 50% of the overall market revenue on average was captured by the digital controller type segment. With a predicted CAGR of 4.2%, this segment is expected to witness gradual expansion during the years between 2023 and 2033.

Recent Developments by the Industry Players:

The report provides in-depth information about the key excitation system industry players like ABB, Andritz, Basler, Fuji, General Electric, Mitsubishi, Siemens, and others.

ANDRITZ completed the modernization and digitization of the Sobradinho hydropower plant in Brazil as part of an agreement with CHESF in May 2020. ANDRITZ agreed to deliver a variety of products like transformers, cooling and ventilation systems, excitation systems, and turbine governors to improve factory operations.

A brand-new alternator named TAL 0473 was released by Nidec Leroy-Somer in March 2020 that intends to provide nominal power at 50 Hz. It comes with a SHUNT excitation system for the rotor and an R150 regulator as standard equipment to manage the alternator’s voltage output. Nidec Leroy-Somer seeks to offer a full and integrated solution for power-generating needs by including these two standard pieces of equipment.

Sun Paper placed two separate drive contracts with ABB Ltd in January 2020, to obtain driving solutions for certain machines in its various facilities. The first purchase comprised drivers for PM1 and PM2 paper machines for the Sun Paper mill in Laos. Another synchronous motor and drive project for a pulp production line in Shandong, China, made up Sun Paper's second order.



Key Segmentation Covered:

By Product Type:

Brushless Exciters

Static Exciters

By Controller Type:

Digital Controllers

Analogue Controllers

By Application:

Synchronous Generators

Synchronous Motors

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

