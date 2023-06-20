Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market Worth US$ 55.14 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global postpartum depression therapeutics market was valued at US$ 5.2 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 33% to reach US$ 55.14 billion by 2031.

The global market for postpartum depression therapeutics was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Postpartum depression is a condition that occurs in certain women following childbirth. It's a mental illness that causes depression, worries, and despair, making it difficult for a new mother to care for herself and her child.

Recent Development in the Global Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market:

In February 2023, The FDA accepted the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for zuranolone treating major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression by Biogen Inc. and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (PPD).

In January 2023, Woebot Health announced the enrollment of the very first patient in a pivotal clinical trial to observe the safety and efficacy of WB001, an investigational digital therapy for postpartum depression, granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration for 2021.

Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market Scope

Key Takeaways:

Increasing awareness about postpartum depression among females is driving the market revenue share.

The antidepressant medicine segment, with its largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Several advancements and increasing drug R&D are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the postpartum depression therapeutics market revenue is the rising prevalence of postpartum depression and the rising demand for effective therapies. Furthermore, the availability of many effective postpartum depression therapies, such as antidepressant drugs, is contributing to market revenue growth.

However, a lack of awareness among the population about postpartum depression is limiting market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the global postpartum depression therapeutics market is segmented into postpartum anxiety, postpartum blues, postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder, postpartum psychosis, and others. The anxiety segment, with its significant revenue share, dominates the global market due to being the most common type of postpartum depression.

Segmentation By Drug Type

Based on the drug type, the global postpartum depression therapeutics market is segmented into antidepressants, antipsychotics, and others. Due to its effectiveness and wide utilization, the antidepressants segment accounts for the largest revenue share. Antidepressants boost the availability of neurotransmitters in the brain that are thought to be low in patients with depression, such as serotonin and norepinephrine.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global postpartum depression therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the availability of a sophisticated healthcare system, and an increase in the prevalence of postpartum depression, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for postpartum depression therapeutics:

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for postpartum depression therapeutics in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

